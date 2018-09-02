More people went to the Minnesota State Fair Saturday — 270,426 people, to be exact — than any day in the event’s history, according to the fair’s attendance numbers.

Four other dates at the fair this year have set attendance records, despite seven days with precipitation. The first, third, seventh, eighth days of the fair were the highest-ever numbers for that for that particular day.

The Minnesota State Fair started in 1859, the year after Minnesota became a state. In 1885, it moved to its current 322-acre fairgrounds location, halfway between Minnesota and St. Paul.