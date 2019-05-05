GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jake Odorizzi, Twins

The righthander had his second consecutive impressive start, shutting out the Yankees for six innings on two hits and four walks while striking out eight.

By the numbers

7-2 The Twins’ record over their past nine games.

.338 Nelson Cruz’s batting average over his past 17 games at Yankee Stadium.

444 Feet Gary Sanchez’s third home run of the series traveled.

ON DECK

Domingo German is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in three starts at Yankee Stadium. Michael Pineda pitches at his old ballpark for the first time since July 5, 2017, his last start before Tommy John surgery. First pitch has been moved to 3:08 p.m. to avoid expected storms in the morning.

La VELLE E. NEAL III