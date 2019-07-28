GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Yoan Moncada, Chicago
The third baseman went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 Multi-hit games for Byron Buxton this season.
1.62 ERA for the White Sox bullpen over the past nine games.
34-1 The White Sox’s record when leading after six innings.
ON DECK
The Twins place their trust in righthander Kyle Gibson as they try to win a four-game series in Chicago.
