GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
C.J. Cron, Twins
The first baseman was 2-for-3 with four RBI, two coming on a gift first-inning double right fielder Charlie Tilson misplayed and two more in the fourth.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Doubles for Cron in his past six games.
21 Swings and misses induced by Twins starter Kyle Gibson.
163 Sellouts in Target Field history
ON DECK
White Sox righthander Dylan Covey is 0-2 with a 5.30 ERA in his career against the Twins. He faces Jake Odorizzi, who has a 0.89 ERA in his past five starts.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
