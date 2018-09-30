GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Gibson, Twins

Wrapped up an impressive season by holding the White Sox to one run over six innings for his 10th victory. He gave up three hits and three walks while striking out seven.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Consecutive Twins victories, tying a season high.

8 Consecutive games with a hit for Joe Mauer, who has gone 2-for-4 in each game of this series.

99 Losses for the White Sox, who last lost 100 games in 1970.

ON DECK

Joe Mauer will decide after the season if he will retire from the game. That means Sunday’s game could be the final of his career, and it could be emotional. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m., as every MLB game Sunday is scheduled to start at the same time.

La VELLE E. NEAL III