IMPACT PLAYER: Michael Pineda, Twins

He gave up one run and five hits over six innings, while striking out nine for his eighth quality start — second-most on the Twins behind Jose Berrios.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Career triples by Miguel Sano, who collected his first one since 2017.

12 Consecutive games reaching base by Byron Buxton, who is hitting .324 in that span.

ON DECK

Kyle Gibson will make an unusual short start as the “opener,” while Texas will rest All-Star Mike Minor and instead start Joe Palumbo in a bullpen game.

PHIL MILLER