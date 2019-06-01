GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Byron Buxton, Twins
He went 2-for-3 with a home run and also mixed in a walk, and his RBI single in the third inning put the Twins ahead to stay.
BY THE NUMBERS
21 Games over .500 for the Twins, a season high.
25 Consecutive games in which the Twins have scored at least three runs, the longest single-season streak in club history.
ON DECK
The Rays announced after Saturday’s game that lefthander Ryan Yarbrough, who has a 1.64 ERA over his past two outings, will start Sunday.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
