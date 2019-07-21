IMPACT PLAYER: Ramon Laureano, Oakland
He delivered a pair of big extra-base hits late — first a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning off Zack Littell, then a double off Taylor Rogers to set up Khris Davis’ heroics in the ninth.
BY THE NUMBERS
.211 The Twins’ batting average with the bases loaded; they failed to score with them full in the eighth and ninth innings.
7 Consecutive winless starts for Jose Berrios, despite a 2.62 ERA over those starts.
ON DECK
The Twins look to split the four-game series and improve to 2-4 on this nine-game homestand with Michael Pineda facing A’s righthander Daniel Mengden in the series finale.
