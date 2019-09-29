GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
His 41st home run broke a 3-3 tie and helped the Twins record victory No. 101.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 Twins victories over the Royals, tying their 2002 team for most ever in one season.
2 Doubles by Mitch Garver, meaning 56.5% of his 85 hits this year are for extra bases.
ON DECK
Martin Perez gets the start in the regular-season finale.
PHIL MILLER
