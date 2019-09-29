GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Nelson Cruz, Twins

His 41st home run broke a 3-3 tie and helped the Twins record victory No. 101.

BY THE NUMBERS

14 Twins victories over the Royals, tying their 2002 team for most ever in one season.

2 Doubles by Mitch Garver, meaning 56.5% of his 85 hits this year are for extra bases.

ON DECK

Martin Perez gets the start in the regular-season finale.

PHIL MILLER