IMPACT PLAYER: Ryan O’Hearn, Kansas City
An RBI double and a two-run homer off Jose Berrios and a leadoff single in the ninth off Taylor Rogers powered the Royals to a come-from-behind victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
1,388 Strikeouts by Twins pitchers this season, eclipsing last year’s franchise record.
7 Runs scored by Kansas City in the ninth inning, the Royals’ biggest inning of the season, and tied for the largest the Twins have allowed.
24 Consecutive scoreless appearances by Tyler Duffey, the sixth-longest streak in Twins history.
ON DECK
Martin Perez starts the Twins’ final regular-season home game, facing Jorge Lopez.
More From Sports
MN United
Smith scores in 85th minute to lead Colorado Rapids
Tommy Smith scored in the 85th minute and the Colorado Rapids notched a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.
Twins
Almonte, Diamondbacks beat Padres 4-2 in Barajas' debut
A new manager didn't change the results for the staggering San Diego Padres.
MN United
Vela's stoppage time goal helps Los Angeles draw Toronto 1-1
Carlos Vela scored a stoppage time goal to lift Los Angeles to a 1-1 tie with Toronto Saturday.
Gophers
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Separating contenders and pretenders
Highlighted by three games matching top-15 teams, this was the first weekend of the season to seriously separate College Football Playoff contenders and pretenders.Feel free…
Wild
Wild defeats Colorado 4-3 in exhibition game
Kevin Fiala made a brief appearance at the X before he and the rest of the team heads to Colorado.