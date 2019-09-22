IMPACT PLAYER: Ryan O’Hearn, Kansas City

An RBI double and a two-run homer off Jose Berrios and a leadoff single in the ninth off Taylor Rogers powered the Royals to a come-from-behind victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,388 Strikeouts by Twins pitchers this season, eclipsing last year’s franchise record.

7 Runs scored by Kansas City in the ninth inning, the Royals’ biggest inning of the season, and tied for the largest the Twins have allowed.

24 Consecutive scoreless appearances by Tyler Duffey, the sixth-longest streak in Twins history.

ON DECK

Martin Perez starts the Twins’ final regular-season home game, facing Jorge Lopez.

PHIL MILLER