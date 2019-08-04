IMPACT PLAYER

Nelson Cruz, Twins

The 39-year-old continued his tear with his second three-homer game in nine days, his second five-RBI game in a row and his sixth consecutive season of reaching 30 home runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

1.341 Cruz’s rather absurd slugging percentage over his past 11 games.

10 Times this season that the Twins have hit at least five home runs in a game, extending their MLB record.

ON DECK

The past five times the Twins have won the first two games of a three-game series, they have dropped the finale, including Thursday’s late collapse at Miami. They will try for a sweep again Sunday.