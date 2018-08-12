GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Tyler Austin, Twins
The designated hitter clubbed a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Hits for Joe Mauer after batting .146 over his previous 10 games.
5 Multi-hit games for Logan Forsythe in 10 games with the Twins.
281 Wins for Paul Molitor, passing Frank Quilici for fifth on the Twins’ all-time list.
ON DECK
Jack Morris’ No. 47 will be retired before the Twins and Tigers wrap up a three-game series at Comerica Park.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
