GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Tyler Austin, Twins

The designated hitter clubbed a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Hits for Joe Mauer after batting .146 over his previous 10 games.

5 Multi-hit games for Logan Forsythe in 10 games with the Twins.

281 Wins for Paul Molitor, passing Frank Quilici for fifth on the Twins’ all-time list.

ON DECK

Jack Morris’ No. 47 will be retired before the Twins and Tigers wrap up a three-game series at Comerica Park.

La VELLE E. NEAL III