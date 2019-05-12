DOUBLEHEADER RECAP
GAME 1 IMPACT PLAYER
John Hicks, Detroit
The former Twins farmhand smacked a line drive into left-field planters, breaking a ninth-inning tie.
GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER
C.J. Cron, Twins
He went 4-for-5, coming up a triple short of the cycle.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Consecutive starts by Michael Pineda the Twins have lost.
4 Walks allowed by Twins starters in past 38 innings.
3 Replay challenges in which the umpires’ call was overturned on Saturday.
ON DECK
Martin Perez will risk his perfect record in the finale of the four-game series.
