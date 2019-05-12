DOUBLEHEADER RECAP

GAME 1 IMPACT PLAYER

John Hicks, Detroit

The former Twins farmhand smacked a line drive into left-field planters, breaking a ninth-inning tie.

GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER

C.J. Cron, Twins

He went 4-for-5, coming up a triple short of the cycle.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Consecutive starts by Michael Pineda the Twins have lost.

4 Walks allowed by Twins starters in past 38 innings.

3 Replay challenges in which the umpires’ call was overturned on Saturday.

ON DECK

Martin Perez will risk his perfect record in the finale of the four-game series.