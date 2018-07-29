GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston

The No. 9 hitter delivered for the second game in a row, this time with a two-out, two-run triple that ignited the Red Sox comeback.

BY THE NUMBERS

13 Victories this season for Rick Porcello, who settled down after the Twins’ three-run third inning.

9 Extra-base hits for the Red Sox, including J.D. Martinez’s 32nd home run of the season.

ON DECK

The Twins will try to end their road trip 5-5 with Jose Berrios on the mound. Nathan Eovaldi makes his Boston debut, facing the Twins for the second time this month.