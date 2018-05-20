1 350 Yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500
5 • Haute Wagon (Swiontek) 6.00 4.00 3.20
4 • Wonderland (Clark) 9.20 7.20
8 • The Sizzleizer (B. Velazquez) 3.60
Time: :18.63. Exacta: 5-4, $37.10. Trifecta: 5-4-8, $97.60. Superfecta: 5-4-8-6, $97.79.
2 350 Yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500
4 • First Dashin James (Clark) 12.00 6.60 4.60
2 • Caldwell Chrome (B. Velazquez) 11.00 4.80
3 • Jess a Darling (Goodwin) 6.00
Time: :15.86. Exacta: 4-2, $106.70. Trifecta: 4-2-3, $209.80. Superfecta: 4-2-3-5, $150.84. Daily Double: 5-4, $36.20.
3 5½ Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500
5 • Mia’s Gusto (Sanchez) 11.40 5.40 3.20
4 • Hunted Gal (Loveberry) 5.20 2.80
1 • Notorious Miss (Eikleberry) 2.40
Time: 1:09.02. Exacta: 5-4, $22.90. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $21.20. Pick 3: 5-4-5, $75.50. Daily Double: 4-5, $68.00. Scratched: Tax Money.
4 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000
5 • Sweet Idi (Loveberry) 2.40 2.10 2.10
4 • R H Smoakem (Arrieta) 4.00 3.40
3 • Pray for Kitten (Mojica) 4.20
Time: 1:41.65. Exacta: 5-4, $5.50. Trifecta: 5-4-3, $23.95. Superfecta: 5-4-3-2, $15.34. Pick 3: 4-5-5, $30.45. Daily Double: 5-5, $8.00.
5 6 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500
3 • Swiss Wager (Eikleberry) 6.60 3.80 2.40
7 • Lonesome Highway (Melancon) 12.40 4.20
4 • Outrun the Posse (Mojica) 2.20
Time: 1:12.91. Exacta: 3-7, $30.70. Trifecta: 3-7-4, $53.10. Superfecta: 3-7-4-2, $22.80. Pick 3: 5-5-3, $15.70. Daily Double: 5-3, $4.60.
6 6½ Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $33,000
3 • Hotshot Anna (Loveberry) 3.00 2.20 2.10
7 • Escape Clause (Arrieta) 4.00 3.00
1 • Pontificator (Mojica) 3.60
Time: 1:17.96. Exacta: 3-7, $4.60. Trifecta: 3-7-1, $27.90. Superfecta: 3-7-1-2, $8.92. Pick 3: 5-3-3/4, $3.15. Pick 4: 5-5-3-3/4, $23.95. Daily Double: 3-3, $5.80. Scratched: Sierrita.
7 1 Mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000
6 • Maywood Hope (Mojica) 4.80 3.40 2.80
7 • Bellwood Forever (Gonzalez) 10.40 7.80
4 • Somerset Allie (Eikleberry) 5.40
Time: 1:43.24. Exacta: 6-7, $26.50. Trifecta: 6-7-4, $161.10. Superfecta: 6-7-4-2, $1,115.20. Pick 3: 3-3/4-6, $14.60. Daily Double: 3-6, $4.10.
8 Lady Slipper Stakes. 6 Furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G stakes. Purse: $50,000
3 • Pinup Girl (Mawing) 12.40 6.20 4.00
4 • Ta Kela Warning (Butler) 5.80 4.40
2 • Shipmate (Mojica) 5.60
Time: 1:12.37. Trifecta: 3-4-2, $160.95. Superfecta: 3-4-2-1, $40.13. Pick 3: 3/4-6-3, $20.30. Daily Double: 6-3, $11.60.
9 10,000 Lakes stakes. 6 Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G stakes. Purse: $50,000
5 • Mr. Jagermeister (Goncalves) 2.60 2.10 2.10
4 • Hot Shot Kid (Butler) 3.00 2.20
2 • Smooth Chiraz (Samuels) 2.80
Time: 1:10.91. Exacta: 5-4, $3.10. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $5.75. Superfecta: 5-4-2-1, $3.01. Pick 3: 6-3-5, $13.45. Daily Double: 3-5, $8.80.
10 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000
2 • Switchback Creek (Eikleberry) 15.60 6.20 3.00
3 • Strike Home (Loveberry) 4.60 3.20
5 • Cava Hoyos (Mojica) 3.00
Time: 1:44.49. Exacta: 2-3, $33.30 Trifecta: 2-3-5, $58.80. Superfecta: 2-3-5-1, $22.43. Pick 3: 3-5-2, $2,517.00. Pick 4: 6-3-5-2, $95.45. Pick 5: 3/4-6-3-5-2, $115.30. Daily Double: 5-2, $9.20.
Attendance: 7,128. Total handle: $633,470. Live handle: $216,613.
Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 5-10 (.500). Totals: 17-51 (.333). Best bets: 2-5 (.400).
