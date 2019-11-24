Senior point guard Molly Mogensen scored 25 points, leading Class 4A, No. 3 Farmington over No. 4 St. Michael-Albertville 92-79 Saturday on the second day of the Tip Off Classic at the Lindbergh Center at Hopkins High School.

Mogensen was 8-for-13 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free throw line. The Tigers connected on 32 of 58 shots as a team.

Teammates Paige Kindseth and Sophie Hart added 23 and 22 points, respectively. The 6-4 Hart also grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots.

Farmington built a 10-point lead, 44-34, in the first half.

Freshman guard Tessa Johnson had a game-high 30 points for the Knights.

In other games from the event:

Eden Prairie 68, Maple Grove 65: Natatlie Mazurek scored 20 points to lead the No. 10 Eagles over the No. 9-Crimson. The senior forward had 18 points in the second half.

Rosemount 83, Waconia 57: Senior guard Larisa O’Neil made nine three-pointers en route to a 27-point performance to lead the Irish past the Wildcats. Teammate Taylor Janssen added 17 points. The Irish raced to a 21-point lead, 49-28, at halftime.

Minnehaha Academy 89, Sauk Centre 86 (3OT): Senior guard Mia Curtis scored 41 points as the Redhawks outlasted the Mainstreeters. Senior guard Kate Pryor added 20 points and had six steals while senior guard Tanna Gallo added 16 points. Tori Peschel, also a senior guard, had 35 points for Sauk Centre.

Park Center 75, Stillwater 69: Junior Adalia McKenzie scored 29 points as the Pirates beat the Ponies. Lauren Frost added 16 points for Park Center. Junior Alex Pratt had 25 points for Stillwater.

Girls’ hockey

Rosemount 6, Eastview 5 (OT): The Irish overcame a four-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Lightning in a South Suburban matchup. Junior forward Ava Nygaard netted the winning goal 1:14 into overtime after scoring the equalizer with 42 seconds remaining. Sophomore forward Whitney Tuttle had a pure hat trick earlier in the third period for the Irish, who trailed 5-1.

Blake 3, Eden Prairie 2: Senior forward Adelaide Burton netted the winning goal to lead the Bears past the Eagles. Grace Johnson and Lily Delianedia also scored for Blake. Freshmen Grace Kuipers and Nora Wagner each scored in the second period for Eden Prairie.

Boys’ hockey

Maple Grove 6, Moorhead 2: Senior forward Tyler Oakland had two of the Crimson’s five goals in the third period, rallying Maple Grove past the Spuds. Teammates Kyle Kukkonen, Chris Kernan and Sam Jacobs also scored in the third.

St. Paul Academy 4, Bloomington Kennedy 2: Jake Hosszu tallied one goal and an assist to lead the Spartans over the Eagles. George Peltier, Will Rathmann and Quinn Appert also tallied for St. Paul Academy. Logan Dosan and Connor Martin scored for the Eagles.

Spring Lake Park 3, Rochester John Marshall 2 (OT): Junior defenseman Ray Mack scored in overtime for the Panthers. After trailing 2-0 in the third period, Spring Lake Park got goals from Wyatt Noble and Ben Wackman to tie the score. Charlie Desrosiers and Sam Eagen each had one goal for the Rockets.

Osseo 3, Woodbury 2: Kamron Cline scored with 24 seconds left to lift the Orioles over the Royals. Jack Pojar had assists on Adam Larson’s and Jackson Dwyer’s goals for Osseo. Senior forward Luke Danielson had both goals for Woodbury.

Mound Westonka 5, New Ulm 2: Max Krebsbach had a hat trick and one assist to lead the White Hawks past New Ulm. Adam Nobs and Trent Bowe added one goal each. Hunter Hulke scored both of the goals for the Eagles.

STAFF REPORTS