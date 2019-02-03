Jalen Suggs surpassed 2,000 points in his boys' basketball career in Minnehaha Academy's 81-61 win over Austin on Saturday afternoon.

TNeeding 20 points to reach the milestone, he scored 31. He is already the all-time leading scorer in Redhawks history, dating back to 1913. ESPN.com ranks him as the 10th-best player in the Class of 2020.

Chet Holmgren added 24 points and four blocks for Minnehaha. Medi Obang led the Packers with 18 points. Agwa Nywesh had 14.

The Redhawks (13-2) are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A; Austin is No. 4 in Class 3A.

Farmington 72, Woodbury 70: Miles Mendes hit a pullup jumper as time expired to extend the Tigers' winning streak to five games. He finished with 10 points. Graham Hertaus scored 19 to lead the Tigers. McK Robertson scored 29 for the Royals.

Buffalo 81, St. Cloud Tech 79: Matthew Willert's two free throws with seven seconds remaining gave the Bison the win after Nate Trewick missed a three-pointer at the buzzer. Willert finished with 28 points. Brandon Maatz added 19.

Girls' basketball

Park Center 75, Totino-Grace 50: Adalia McKenzie scored 36 points to lead the Pirates. The sophomore is averaging 28.2 points per game. Lauren Frost and T'Naye Griffin added 11 points each. Carla Meyer led the Eagles with 20.

St. Louis Park 80, Rogers 56: Raegan Alexander scored 24 points and grabbedi 11 rebounds to lead the Orioles. Lindsey Olson added 17 points. Alaina Brenning scored 11 to lead the Royals.

Boys' hockey

Delano 2, Hutchinson 1 (OT): Quinn Daly scored in overtime off assists from Luke Truax and Colin Pettit. Kory Dunnigan also scored for Delano. Lane Glaser had Hutchinson's lone goal. Delano outshot Hutchinson 37-20.

Grand Rapids 3, Wayzata 2: Kobie Koenig's power-play goal with about five minutes left was the difference maker for the Thunderhawks. He scored earlier in the third period as well. Jack Peart also scored for Grand Rapids. Luc Monney and Joe Tomczik scored for Wayzata.

Blake 11, Providence 0: Tristan Broz scored the Bears first four goals in the first period and finished with six goals and an assist. Jack Sabre added a goal and two assists. Blake outshot the Lions 50-10.

Rosemount 10, Shakopee 2: Connor Kenefick had a hat trick to lead the Irish past the Sabers. Mason Campbell added two goals and an assist.

Girls' hockey

Maple Grove 7, Spring Lake Park 2: Heading into the third period the game was tied 2-2 before the No. 9 in Class 2A Crimson went on a five-goal barrage to finish the game. Mannon McMahon contributed to four of those scores with two goals and two assists. She also had a goal in the second period. Lauren Stenslie also scored twice in the third for Maple Grove. Tristana Tatur had two-power play goals in the second and third. Anne Carmean and Sydney Symynkywicz scored for the Panthers.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2, Osseo/Park Center 1: Abby Ness scored the game-winning goal with less than 30 seconds left in regulation. Hailey Williams also scored for the Cardinals on a power play. Laura Denchfield scored for Osseo/Park Center. Baleigh Shuck made 20 saves and got the win.

Woodbury 3, Hastings 0: Annika Johnson's scored all of the Royals goals. Allison Beix made 27 saves for the shutout.

Blake 3, Centennial 0: Molly Haag made 23 saves for the Bears in her shutout performance. Izzy Daniel, Lily Delianedis and Madeline Wethington scored goals for Blake.

