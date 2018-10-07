St. Michael-Albertville dominated the girls’ Class 2A race of the Swain Invitational at Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth. The Knights placed five runners in the top eight, including each of the top four. They finished with 18 points.

Freshman Ali Weimer was the medalist with a time of 18:35. Freshman Katie Sigerud, senior Mia Salas and sophomore Jessica Immer followed in that order to round out the top four. Junior Anna Belair finished eighth to complete the five team-qualifiers for the Knights. Junior Paige McAloon finished 11th for the Knights.

Forest Lake finished second with 67 points. The Rangers were led by eighth-grader Jordan Parent, who finished fifth. Fellow eighth-grader Ellie Hanowski and senior Regan Duffy finished ninth and tenth, respectively, for the Rangers.

Visitation sophomore Margaret Dalseth finished seventh to complete the top 10.

In the boys’ Class 2A race, Forest Lake scored 49 points to to finish three ahead of the Knights. Knights senior Carter Knaus was the medalist with a time of 16:18. The Rangers and Knights had three runners each in the top 10.

In the girls’ Class 1A race, Lake City finished first with 163. North Shore finished second with 166 points and Blake took third with 176. Mesabi East junior Ava Hill was the medalist with a time of 19:39.

In the boys’ Class 1A race, Minnehaha Academy only had one runner finish in the top 10, but still won with 121 points. Mora junior Cooper Lennox was the medalist with a time of 16:27.

Lions Invitational: Stillwater senior Adison Stansbury beat Chanhassen junior Nicholas Scheller to finish line by three seconds to win the boys’ race at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria. Stansbury finished with a time of 15:27. Mounds View won as a team with 64 points. In girls’ race the Ponies won with 62 points. St. Paul Highland Park freshman Molly Moening was the medalist with a time of 18:11.

Boys’ soccer

Woodbury 2, Wayzata 0: Scott Sampson stopped 13 shots to shutout the host Trojans. Austin Williams and Cade Keesling scored for the Royals.

Blake 3, Southwest Christian 1: The Class 1A, No. 4 Bears scored two goals in the second half to pull away from the host Stars. Will Mortenson, Howard Henderson and Jackson Lagos scored for the Bears and Keegan James had two assists. David Brain scored for the Stars.

Girls’ soccer

St. Paul Highland Park 1, Fairmont 0: Mariana Cournoyer stopped 11 shots to shutout the host Cardinals. Seylon Versalles-Shiggs scored for the Scots.

Buffalo 1, Osseo 0: Carly Kauffman broke a scoreless tie with 11 minutes left to give the Bison the victory over the host Orioles. Alexis Boyd assisted on the goal.

Holy Angels 1, St. Paul Academy 0: Renee France broke a scoreless tie in the second half to give the Stars the victory over the host Spartans. Mia Van der Heide assisted on the goal and Greta Forseth stopped six shots for the Stars.

Edina 3, Lakeville North 0: Maddie Dahlen had a goal and an assist to lead the Class 2A, No. 3 Hornets past the visiting Panthers. Sophia Boman and Mia Sennes had a goal each and Cassie Michel stopped two shots for the Hornets.

