SATURDAY

BASEBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Edina 9, Prior Lake 5

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Lakeville North 7, Lakeville South 1

• New Prague 3, Farmington 2

• Owatonna 5, Rochester John Marshall 2

• Rochester Century 9, Rochester Mayo 0

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Austin 2, Albert Lea 1

• Northfield 2, Red Wing 0

• Winona 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• Mankato East 10, Worthington 0

• Mankato West 5, Faribault 4, 8 inn.

• Marshall 7, Hutchinson 3

• New Ulm 11, Waseca 0

Section 3 • Quarterfinals

• Holy Angels 2, Richfield 1

• St. Thomas Academy 4, SP Highland Park 0

• Simley 5, Bloomington Kennedy 4

• South St. Paul 4, Mpls. South 1

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Caledonia 7, Plainview-E-M 5

• La Crescent 5, Lake City 2

• Rochester Lourdes 7, Byron 1

• Triton 4, Pine Island 3

Losers’ bracket • First round

• Byron 6, Pine Island 2

• Plainview-E-M 18, Lake City 8

Section 3 • First round

• Fairmont 13, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 3

• Luverne 10, St. James 1

• Minnewaska 10, Redwood Valley 0

• Morris Area/C-A 6, Montevideo 3

• New London-Spicer 3, Atwater-C-GC 2

• Paynesville Area 10, Benson 0

• Pipestone Area 7, Martin Co. West 4

• Windom Area 9, Jackson Co. Central 2

Quarterfinals

• Luverne 1, Windom Area 0

• New London-Spicer 10, Minnewaska 7

• Paynesville Area 3, Morris Area/C-A 0

• Pipestone Area 2, Fairmont 1

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Minnehaha Acad. 11, St. Paul Acad. 2

• New Life Academy 11, Trinity 1

• St. Agnes 4, Columbia Heights 3

• St. Croix Lutheran 8, St. Paul Johnson 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Lyle-Pacelli 3, Blooming Prairie 2

• Rushford-Peterson 9, Wabasha-K. 8

• Schaeffer Academy 1, Southland 0

• United South Central 10, Hayfield 6

Semifinals

• Lyle-Pacelli 17, United South Central 11

• Rushford-Peterson 5, Schaeffer Academy 3

Section 3 • First round

• Adrian 5, Murray County Central 1

• Canby 9, Renville County West 5

• Dawson-Boyd 12, Yellow Medicine East 2

• Kerkhoven-M-Sunburg 10, MACCRAY 0

• Lac qui Parle V. 6, C. Minn. Christian 2

• Minneota 14, Red Rock Central/W-WG 5

• Russell-T-Ruthton 6, Edgerton/SWC 5

• Wabasso 10, Lakeview 3

Quarterfinals

• Kerkhoven-M-Sunburg 10, Canby 4

• Lac qui Parle V. 15, Dawson-Boyd 5

• Minneota 10, Russell-T-Ruthton 0

• Wabasso 10, Adrian 3

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Heritage Christian 12, Lester Prairie/HT 2

• Mayer Lutheran 8, Goodhue 1

• Randolph 2, Legacy Christian 1, 8 inn.

LACROSSE • boys

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Becker 9, Grand Rapids 4

 

Section 1 • First round

• Roch. JM/Lourdes 12, Mankato East 9

LACROSSE • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Duluth 17, St. Paul 0

 

Section 1 • First round

• Northfield 7, Rochester Century 3

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Anoka 4, Coon Rapids 0

• Forest Lake 9, Blaine 5

Winners’ bracket • Third round

• Forest Lake 4, Anoka 3

Losers’ bracket • First round

• Andover 12, Cambridge-Isanti 2

• St. Francis 6, Duluth East 5

Second round

• Blaine 11, St. Francis 4

• Coon Rapids 3, Andover 2

CLASS 3A

Section 2

Winners’ bracket • Third round

• Faribault 10, New Ulm 0

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Mankato East 4, Hutchinson 2

• Mankato West 4, Waconia 1

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Mankato West 11, Mankato East 1

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Cloquet 3, Chisago Lakes 2

• North Branch 6, Hermantown 4

Losers’ bracket • First round

• Duluth Denfeld 10, Hibbing 4

• Princeton 8, Grand Rapids 6

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Chisago Lakes 11, Princeton 5

• Hermantown 19, Duluth Denfeld 2

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • Semifinals

• Jordan 5, LeSueur-H. 4

• St. Peter 10, Fairmont 0

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• St. Peter 5, Jordan 3

Losers’ bracket • First round

• New Richland-H-E-G 1, Cannon Falls 0

• Tri-City United 1, Belle Plaine 0

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Fairmont 4, Tri-City United 3

• LeSueur-H. 1, New Richland-H-E-G 0

Section 3 • Semifinals

• Martin Co. West 5, Morris Area/C-A 2

• Pipestone Area 10, New London-Spicer 1

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Pipestone Area 4, Martin Co. West 0

Losers’ bracket • First round

• St. James 10, Minneota/Canby 0

• Windom Area 12, Benson 11

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• New London-Spicer 17, Windom Area 13

• St. James 4, Morris Area/C-A 0

Section 4

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Concordia Academy 4, St. Agnes 1

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• St. Croix Prep 11, PACT/Legacy 9

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • Semifinals

• New Ulm Cathedral 8, Cleveland 1

• Sleepy Eye 10, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 9

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• New Ulm Cathedral 7, Sleepy Eye 2

Losers’ bracket • First round

• Janesville-W-P 12, Springfield 2

• Mtn. Lake Area 14, Nicollet 1

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Cleveland 12, Janesville-W-P 4

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 13, Mtn. Lake Area 4

Section 3 • Semifinals

• Edgerton/SWC 11, Lac qui Parle Valley 4

• Wabasso 10, Kerkhoven-M-Sunburg 7

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Edgerton/SWC 13, Wabasso 1

Losers’ bracket • First round

• BOLD 12, Adrian 2

• Murray CC 8, Dawson-Boyd 0

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Kerkhoven-M-Sunburg 8, BOLD 7

• Lac qui Parle Valley 2, Murray CC 0

Section 4

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Kimball Area 7, Randolph 0

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Mayer Lutheran 6, Mounds Park 1

FRIDAY

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • True second

• Singles: Carter Klanderud, Fairmont, def. Ian Modjeski, Winona Cotter, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.

RANKINGS

LACROSSE • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

• 1. Prior Lake; 2. Eden Prairie; 3. Apple Valley; 4. Blake; 5. Edina; 6. Chanhassen; 7. Minnetonka; 8. Blaine; 9. Lakeville North; 10. (tie) Bloomington Jefferson and Cretin-Derham Hall.

SOFTBALL

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

• Class 4A: 1. Prior Lake; 2. Forest Lake; 3. Park of Cottage Grove; 4. Buffalo; 5. New Prague; 6. Eastview; 7. Chanhassen; 8. North St. Paul; 9. Maple Grove; 10. Elk River.

• Class 3A: 1. Faribault; 2. North Branch; 3. Mankato West; 4. Winona; 5. Hill-Murray; 6. Waconia; 7. Rocori; 8. Mankato East; 9. Chisago Lakes; 10. Delano.

• Class 2A: 1. Maple Lake; 2. Pipestone Area; 3. Rochester Lourdes; 4. Chatfield; 5. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 6. Park Rapids; 7. Esko; 8. Thief River Falls; 9. St. Peter; 10. Annandale.

• Class 1A: 1. New York Mills; 2. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s; 3. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal; 4. Kimball Area; 5. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River; 6. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and New Ulm Cathedral; 8. (tie) Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian and Pine River-Backus; 10. (tie) Carlton and Randolph.