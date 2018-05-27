SATURDAY
BASEBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Edina 9, Prior Lake 5
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Lakeville North 7, Lakeville South 1
• New Prague 3, Farmington 2
• Owatonna 5, Rochester John Marshall 2
• Rochester Century 9, Rochester Mayo 0
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Austin 2, Albert Lea 1
• Northfield 2, Red Wing 0
• Winona 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Mankato East 10, Worthington 0
• Mankato West 5, Faribault 4, 8 inn.
• Marshall 7, Hutchinson 3
• New Ulm 11, Waseca 0
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Holy Angels 2, Richfield 1
• St. Thomas Academy 4, SP Highland Park 0
• Simley 5, Bloomington Kennedy 4
• South St. Paul 4, Mpls. South 1
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Caledonia 7, Plainview-E-M 5
• La Crescent 5, Lake City 2
• Rochester Lourdes 7, Byron 1
• Triton 4, Pine Island 3
Losers’ bracket • First round
• Byron 6, Pine Island 2
• Plainview-E-M 18, Lake City 8
Section 3 • First round
• Fairmont 13, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 3
• Luverne 10, St. James 1
• Minnewaska 10, Redwood Valley 0
• Morris Area/C-A 6, Montevideo 3
• New London-Spicer 3, Atwater-C-GC 2
• Paynesville Area 10, Benson 0
• Pipestone Area 7, Martin Co. West 4
• Windom Area 9, Jackson Co. Central 2
Quarterfinals
• Luverne 1, Windom Area 0
• New London-Spicer 10, Minnewaska 7
• Paynesville Area 3, Morris Area/C-A 0
• Pipestone Area 2, Fairmont 1
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Minnehaha Acad. 11, St. Paul Acad. 2
• New Life Academy 11, Trinity 1
• St. Agnes 4, Columbia Heights 3
• St. Croix Lutheran 8, St. Paul Johnson 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Lyle-Pacelli 3, Blooming Prairie 2
• Rushford-Peterson 9, Wabasha-K. 8
• Schaeffer Academy 1, Southland 0
• United South Central 10, Hayfield 6
Semifinals
• Lyle-Pacelli 17, United South Central 11
• Rushford-Peterson 5, Schaeffer Academy 3
Section 3 • First round
• Adrian 5, Murray County Central 1
• Canby 9, Renville County West 5
• Dawson-Boyd 12, Yellow Medicine East 2
• Kerkhoven-M-Sunburg 10, MACCRAY 0
• Lac qui Parle V. 6, C. Minn. Christian 2
• Minneota 14, Red Rock Central/W-WG 5
• Russell-T-Ruthton 6, Edgerton/SWC 5
• Wabasso 10, Lakeview 3
Quarterfinals
• Kerkhoven-M-Sunburg 10, Canby 4
• Lac qui Parle V. 15, Dawson-Boyd 5
• Minneota 10, Russell-T-Ruthton 0
• Wabasso 10, Adrian 3
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Heritage Christian 12, Lester Prairie/HT 2
• Mayer Lutheran 8, Goodhue 1
• Randolph 2, Legacy Christian 1, 8 inn.
LACROSSE • boys
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Becker 9, Grand Rapids 4
Section 1 • First round
• Roch. JM/Lourdes 12, Mankato East 9
LACROSSE • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Duluth 17, St. Paul 0
Section 1 • First round
• Northfield 7, Rochester Century 3
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Anoka 4, Coon Rapids 0
• Forest Lake 9, Blaine 5
Winners’ bracket • Third round
• Forest Lake 4, Anoka 3
Losers’ bracket • First round
• Andover 12, Cambridge-Isanti 2
• St. Francis 6, Duluth East 5
Second round
• Blaine 11, St. Francis 4
• Coon Rapids 3, Andover 2
CLASS 3A
Section 2
Winners’ bracket • Third round
• Faribault 10, New Ulm 0
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Mankato East 4, Hutchinson 2
• Mankato West 4, Waconia 1
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Mankato West 11, Mankato East 1
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Cloquet 3, Chisago Lakes 2
• North Branch 6, Hermantown 4
Losers’ bracket • First round
• Duluth Denfeld 10, Hibbing 4
• Princeton 8, Grand Rapids 6
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Chisago Lakes 11, Princeton 5
• Hermantown 19, Duluth Denfeld 2
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • Semifinals
• Jordan 5, LeSueur-H. 4
• St. Peter 10, Fairmont 0
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• St. Peter 5, Jordan 3
Losers’ bracket • First round
• New Richland-H-E-G 1, Cannon Falls 0
• Tri-City United 1, Belle Plaine 0
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Fairmont 4, Tri-City United 3
• LeSueur-H. 1, New Richland-H-E-G 0
Section 3 • Semifinals
• Martin Co. West 5, Morris Area/C-A 2
• Pipestone Area 10, New London-Spicer 1
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Pipestone Area 4, Martin Co. West 0
Losers’ bracket • First round
• St. James 10, Minneota/Canby 0
• Windom Area 12, Benson 11
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• New London-Spicer 17, Windom Area 13
• St. James 4, Morris Area/C-A 0
Section 4
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Concordia Academy 4, St. Agnes 1
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• St. Croix Prep 11, PACT/Legacy 9
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • Semifinals
• New Ulm Cathedral 8, Cleveland 1
• Sleepy Eye 10, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 9
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• New Ulm Cathedral 7, Sleepy Eye 2
Losers’ bracket • First round
• Janesville-W-P 12, Springfield 2
• Mtn. Lake Area 14, Nicollet 1
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Cleveland 12, Janesville-W-P 4
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 13, Mtn. Lake Area 4
Section 3 • Semifinals
• Edgerton/SWC 11, Lac qui Parle Valley 4
• Wabasso 10, Kerkhoven-M-Sunburg 7
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Edgerton/SWC 13, Wabasso 1
Losers’ bracket • First round
• BOLD 12, Adrian 2
• Murray CC 8, Dawson-Boyd 0
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Kerkhoven-M-Sunburg 8, BOLD 7
• Lac qui Parle Valley 2, Murray CC 0
Section 4
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Kimball Area 7, Randolph 0
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Mayer Lutheran 6, Mounds Park 1
FRIDAY
TENNIS • BOYS
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • True second
• Singles: Carter Klanderud, Fairmont, def. Ian Modjeski, Winona Cotter, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.
RANKINGS
LACROSSE • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• 1. Prior Lake; 2. Eden Prairie; 3. Apple Valley; 4. Blake; 5. Edina; 6. Chanhassen; 7. Minnetonka; 8. Blaine; 9. Lakeville North; 10. (tie) Bloomington Jefferson and Cretin-Derham Hall.
SOFTBALL
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 4A: 1. Prior Lake; 2. Forest Lake; 3. Park of Cottage Grove; 4. Buffalo; 5. New Prague; 6. Eastview; 7. Chanhassen; 8. North St. Paul; 9. Maple Grove; 10. Elk River.
• Class 3A: 1. Faribault; 2. North Branch; 3. Mankato West; 4. Winona; 5. Hill-Murray; 6. Waconia; 7. Rocori; 8. Mankato East; 9. Chisago Lakes; 10. Delano.
• Class 2A: 1. Maple Lake; 2. Pipestone Area; 3. Rochester Lourdes; 4. Chatfield; 5. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 6. Park Rapids; 7. Esko; 8. Thief River Falls; 9. St. Peter; 10. Annandale.
• Class 1A: 1. New York Mills; 2. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s; 3. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal; 4. Kimball Area; 5. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River; 6. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and New Ulm Cathedral; 8. (tie) Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian and Pine River-Backus; 10. (tie) Carlton and Randolph.
