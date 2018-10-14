Senior midfielder Stuart Sain lifted a shot off the far post and into the net in overtime, giving No. 5 seed Wayzata a 2-1 upset victory over No. 3-ranked and top-seeded Minneapolis Washburn in the semifinals of Class 2A, Section 6 boys’ soccer tournament on Saturday.

The Trojans will face second-seeded St. Louis Park in the section final. The Orioles defeated Bloomington Kennedy 2-1 in the other semifinal matchup.

In other boys’ section tournament play:

St. Croix Prep 4, St. Paul Como Park 1: Brandt Belisle scored two goals to lead the Lions past the visiting Cougars in the Class 1A, Section 4 quarterfinals. Calder Erickson had a goal and an assist, William Nixon had a goal and Maxwell Twight had six saves for the Lions.

Girls’ soccer

Monticello 2, Heritage Christian 1: Abi Frandsen scored with 24 minutes, 21 seconds remaining to lift the host Magic past the Eagles in the Class 1A, Section 6 semifinals. Lauran Zwack got the second-seeded Magic on the board first early in the game. The third-seeded Eagles tied the game two minutes later.

Holy Angels 1, Trinity 0: Ella Clow scored in the second half to give the Stars a victory in the Class 1A, Section 3 quarterfinal round over the Tri Hawks.

Stillwater 5, Woodbury 1: Abby Begin had a goal and three assists to lead the second-seeded Ponies past the visiting third-seeded Royals in the Class 2A, Section 4 semifinal round. Dara Andringa had a goal and an assist and Halle Peterson, Lexi Huber and Megan Howard had a goal each for the Ponies. Emily Scheuble scored for the Royals.

Visitation 2, Bloomington Kennedy 0: Ella Hinkemeyer scored two goals to lead the top-seeded Blazers past the visiting ninth-seeded Eagles. Katherine Jones had two assists and Sarah Strub and Kate Norman had four saves each for the Blazers.

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Armstrong 0: Olivia Kalla stopped eight shots to lead the second-seeded Raiders past the third-seeded Falcons in the Class 2A, Section 6 semifinal round. Paige Peltier had a goal and assist and Frannie Hottinger had a goal for the Raiders.

Simley 5, St. Croix Lutheran 1: Cally Cunningham had two goals and an assist to lead the third-seeded Spartans past the visiting sixth-seeded Crusaders in the Class 1A, Section 3 quarterfinal round. Natalie Leeder had a goal and two assists, Lexi Reichenbach had a goal and an assist and Megan O’Connor had a goal for the Spartans.

Girls’ swimming

Minnetonka accumulated 2,509 points to win the Class 2A True Team state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The Skippers won only one of the 12 events, the 200-yard freestyle relay. Lake Conference rivals Edina and Wayzata finished a distant second and third.

In the Class 1A meet, junior Kali Fischer had a hand in four first-place finishes, leading Visitation to the title with 2,275.5 points. Fischer won the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley and also swam a leg on two victorious relay teams (200 medley and 400 freestyle). Sartell-St. Stephen finished second with 1,988.5 points, and Breck was third with 1,797.