Class 3A, No. 10 Breck scored 10 unanswered points in the second half to defeat St. Anthony 19-13 in Saturday afternoon football.

David Roddy put the Mustangs ahead for good 3:16 into the third quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run. Earlier Roddythrew an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Guell late in the first quarter.

Alex Tschinkel capped the scoring for the Mustangs 7:16 into the fourth quarter with a field goal.

After the Mustangs missed the extra point on their first score, the Huskies answered 4:48 later on touchdown pass from James Wald to Owen Martin. The extra point was good to give the Huskies an early lead.

The Huskies answered another Mustang scoring drive in the second quarter with another touchdown pass by Wald. This time, he found Troy Ellison with 33 seconds left in the first half for the score. However, they missed the extra point and took a 13-9 lead into halftime.

Boys’ soccer

Owatonna 4, Lakeville South 3: The Huskies held off a late rally by the visiting Cougars for the win. Asad Ali, Sam Henson and Jack Hanson scored goals to give the Huskies a 3-1 lead at halftime. Zach Williams scored the eventual game-winning goal with 4:44 left to play. Ekoue Mesanvi scored two goals and Zach Oelrich one for the Cougars.

Breck 3, Orono 0: The Class 1A, No. 3 Mustangs scored two second half goals to pull away from the No. 9 Spartans, the host team. Graham Markert, Eric Smitts and Spencer Chatman each scored a goal and Hudson Haecker had six saves for the Mustangs.

Hastings 3, Minnehaha Academy 0: Joe Carlson scored two goals to lead the Raiders past the visiting Redhawks. Brad Route had a goal and Sam Kelly stopped six shots for the Raiders.

Edina 5, Wayzata 3: The Hornets scored four second-half goals to defeat the visiting Trojans. Raphael Cattelin scored two goals and Patrick McGarvey, Sam Presthus and Rav Anand one each for the Hornets.

St. Michael-Albertville 4, Burnsville 2: Alex Krumenauer scored two goals to lead the Knights past the visiting Blaze. Brandon Sukalski and Jude Riley scored one goal each and Cole Johnson stopped seven shots for the Knights.

Girls’ soccer

Elk River 1, Rogers 0: Abby Barschdorf broke a scoreless tie with just over seven minutes left in the game to give the visiting Elks the win over the Royals.

Holy Angels 1, Minneapolis Washburn 0: Abbi Bercich scored a goal in the second half to lift the Class 1A, No. 3 Stars past the visiting Millers. Greta Forseth stopped nine shots and Mia Van der Heide had an assist for the Stars.

Roseville 1, Bloomington Kennedy 0: Sierra Dimmel scored in the second half to lift the host Raiders past the Eagles. Olyvia Null stopped four shots for the shutout.

Orono 2, Heritage Christian 0: Sarah Johnston scored two goals to lead the Class 1A, No. 8 Spartans past the visiting Eagles. Clare Gagne stopped three shots and Reiley Prueter had an assist for the Spartans.

Waconia 2, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0: Chloe Jaeger and Abigail Kohner scored to lead the Class 1A, No. 6 Wildcats past the visiting Panthers.

St. Agnes 2, Trinity 1: Ana Hughes and Lucy Reinart scored as the Aggies beat the host Tri Hawks.

South St. Paul 5, New Life Academy 0: Gabrielle Owens scored two goals to lead the Packers past the visiting Eagles. Clair Lehmann, Leah Willenbring and Careline McLaughlin scored a goal and Brooklyn Fischbach stopped three shots for the Packers.

