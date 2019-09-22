St. Paul Central freshman Mickies Kiros ran to first place in the top division of the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday at Stone's Throw Golf Course in Milaca, Minn. Kiros, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A by the coaches association, covered the 5K course in 16 minutes, 33.7 seconds.

Wayzata freshman Abbey Nechanicky, ranked second among Class 2A girls, won the Division I girls' race in 18:52.3.

Eden Prairie won the team title in the top division with 87 points, and the Stillwater girls finished first with 55.

Staples-Motley's Emmet Anderson, ranked first in Class 1A, won Division III in 16:22.7, and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd scored 85 points and won the team title. In Division IV, Jacob Bright won the boys' race in 16:47.6 and led West Central Area to a team victory with 63 points. Caleb Yokom of Fargo North won the Division II boys' race in 16:47.5, and Fargo North won the team title with 81 points.

In the girls' Division II race, Marshall finished first with 65 points, and Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz won in 20:06.5. Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo won the Division III girls' race in 19:13.5, and Staples-Motley won the team title with 82 points. Canby/Minnesota took the Division IV girls' title with 159 points, and Mesabi East's Ava Hill was the individual medalist in 19:35.

Boys' soccer

Prior Lake 3, Chanhassen 0: Junior forward Carson Greenlee scored two goals and teammate Melane Mor had one, all in the first half, as the Lakers took a home nonconference victory.

Breck 4, Columbia Heights 0: Senior forward Parker Sargent scored twice and added an assist in the Mustangs' home victory. Ralph Smits and Nikolai Ganev also scored for Breck, 10-2-0 and No. 3 in Class 1A.

St. Croix Prep 1, Southwest Christian 0: An early goal by sophomore Jackson Sporer gave the Lions a home victory.

Girls' soccer

Minnehaha Academy 3, Rochester John Marshall 3 (OT): Visiting Minnehaha Academy scored three goals in the second half to secure a tie after trailing 2-0 at halftime. Minnehaha Academy's Eva Larson scored two goals, and Gabrielle Wamre scored the other.

St. Francis 2, Coon Rapids 1: Alison Owens and Kaitlynn Reynolds scored for the Saints in a home victory over Coon Rapids.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 2, Esko 0: Avery Junker and Ava Wagener scored for the visiting Red Knights, 6-1-4 and ranked fifth in Class 1A.

Andover 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1: Corynn Grabeau scored twice for Andover in its home victory. Kennedy Sanders and Olivia Knopfle also scored for Andover, and Paige Peltier scored for Cretin-Derham Hall.

New Ulm 3, Mound Westonka 2: Bryn Nesvold broke a tie with a second-half goal, giving New Ulm a home victory. Livia Reinarts and Madison Roufs also scored for New Ulm.

Edina 3, Eden Prairie 0: With junior Olivia Jamison in goal, the Class 2A No. 2 Hornets recorded their 10th shutoutof the season and improved to 11-1. Sophomore forward Maddie Dahlien scored two of Edina's goals to bring their record to 11-1.