Caden Triggs one-timed a pass from Carter Johnson 16 seconds into overtime to give Moorhead a 3-2 victory over Class 2A, No. 1 Eden Prairie on Saturday night in the Hockey for Life tournament at the Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake.

Triggs got wide open in front of the net after Johnson stole the puck behind the Eagles net. An Eden Prairie defensemen tried to pass the puck behind the net off the boards, but the ricochet hit the back of the net. Johnson came away with the puck and backhanded a pass to Triggs, who finished the tournament with four goals and three assists to lead all players with seven points.

Hudson Hodges made 37 saves, including 15 in the third period, for the Spuds. The senior stopped 96 of 100 shots in three tournament games.

The Spuds jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Johnson and Carson Triggs 3:26 apart before the midway point of the first period.

John Mittelstadt cut the Eagles deficit in half with 3:49 left in the second period and Carter Batchelder tied the score at 2-2 with 6:48 remaining in regulation. Eli Andrews made 20 saves for the Eagles.

In the other third-round games of the Hockey for Life tournament:

Mark Overman scored two goals to lead Edina past Chaska 2-0. Louden Hogg made 25 saves for the Hornets and Carter Wishart had 20 for the Hawks. … AJ Anello scored a shorthanded goal 5:04 into overtime to give Lakeville North a 3-2 victory over Prior Lake. Anello also scored early in the third period. Ben Konik scored 47 seconds after Anello in the third period to send the game to overtime. Alex Bump and Preston Lindholm scored a goal each to give the Lakers a 2-0 lead after two periods. Caleb Mayer made 34 saves for the Panthers. … Jackson Hallum scored three goals to lead Class 2A, No. 10 St. Thomas Academy past Totino-Grace 6-3. Tyler Grahme, Connor O’Brien and Andrew Boemer scored for the Cadets. Connor Smith, Sam Thelen and Austin Burnevik scored for the Eagles.

Herb Brooks Holiday Classic: Carter Mears scored three goals to lead Hudson (Wis.) past Holy Angels 4-2 in the Gold Division championship game at TRIA Arena. Nolan Wagner scored a goal and Alex Ripplinger made 21 saves for the Raiders. Matthew Syverson made 36 saves, Caeden Phelps had a goal and an assist, Noah Griswold had two assists and Mackie Zabinski scored a goal for the Stars. … In the third-place game, Samuel Janski scored 22 seconds into overtime to give Park of Cottage Grove a 3-2 victory over Sartell-St. Stephen at the National Sports Center. Janski and Carter Newpower scored in the second period to give the Wolfpack a 2-1 lead after two periods. Josh Kern and Will Schiffler scored and Quentin Sigurdson made 26 saves for the Sabers. Conner Nelson had 27 saves for the Wolfpack.

Damon Furuseth scored two goals and had an assist to lead Class 1A, No. 10 Gentry Academy past St. Paul Academy 4-3 in the Silver Division championship game at TRIA Arena. Will Rathmanner got the scoring started for the Spartans 59 seconds into the game. Isaiah Norlin responded for the Stars with 28 seconds left in the opening period. Furuseth scored late in the second period and midway through the third to give the Stars a 3-1 lead. St. Paul Academy’s John Becker and Gentry Academy’s Kaden Milles traded goals 3:59 apart to keep the Stars’ lead at two. Jake Hosszu got the Spartans back to within a goal with 44 seconds left in the game. Alex Timmons made 30 saves for the Stars and Thomas Kuriscak had 24 for the Spartans. … In the third-place game, Bohde Hasse and Spencer Klotz scored 1:31 apart in the first period to help Northfield defeat Marshall 2-1 at the National Sports Center. Braxton Meyer scored with 1:13 left in the game to get the Tigers on the board. Dominik Caspers made 28 saves for the Tigers.

Dusty Bergstrom scored three goals and had an assist to lead Pine City Area past Princeton 7-1 in the Bronze Division championship game at TRIA Arena. The Dragons built a 4-0 lead in the first period on Bergstrom’s three goals and one from Gabe Westbrook. Parker Sell scored two goals, George Miller had one and Alex Laven stopped 22 shots for the Dragons. Brody Lindquist scored a goal and Devon Day had 20 saves in two periods of relief goaltending for the Tigers. … In the third-place game, Simley scored three goals in the second period to break open a 5-1 victory over Southwest Christian/Richfield at the National Sports Center. Trent Peterson and Shane Prifrel had two goals and an assist each, Carter Robinson had two assists, Andrew Bergum scored a goal and Hunter Sandnas made 21 saves for the Spartans. Brody Hardacre scored a goal and Max Lavin made 22 saves for the Stars.

Tradition at the PIC: Blake scored three unanswered goals to defeat Class 2A, No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1 in the third round at the Plymouth Ice Center. Jake Fisher got the Raiders on the board first at the 4:43 mark of the second period. The Bears responded with a goal from Joe Miller 52 seconds later. Gavin Best gave the Bears their first lead 3:13 later. Jack Sabre extended the lead for the Bears with 9:05 left in the third period. Aksel Reid stopped 29 shots, including 13 in the third period, for the Bears; Marko Belak had 26 saves for the Raiders. … Christian Galatz scored 5:43 into overtime for his third goal of the game to give Cloquet-Esko-Carlton a 4-3 victory over Centennial. The Lumberjacks scored two goals in the third period to rally and force overtime. Galatz got the Lumberjacks on the board late in the first period and 5:16 into the third before scoring the game-winning goal. Jake Huhta tied the score at 3-3 for the Lumberjacks with 7:30 left in the third period. AJ Carls scored two goals and Henry Bartle scored one to give the Cougars a 3-1 lead after two periods. Owen Carlson made 24 saves for the Lumberjacks and Leo Troje had 41 stops for the Cougars.

Orono 6, Greenway 5: The Class 1A, No. 5 Spartans defeated the host Raiders at the buzzer. Bradley Walker sent a backhand shot from behind the net off Raiders goaltender Logan Wright’s pads and into the net with 0.1 seconds left for the game-winning goal. Nick Mohs-Messerli scored two goals and Zack Simon had one to help the Spartans take a 3-0 lead in the first half of the game. The Raiders responded to tie the score on two goals from Ben Troumbly and one from Brock Trboyevich. Orono’s Jamie Bazil and Caden Bickett and Greenway’s Micah Germander traded goals in the third period. Trboyevich tied the score at 5-5 with 20 seconds left. Wright finished the game with 36 saves for the Raiders.

Girls’ hockey

Armstrong/Cooper Holiday Classic: Nettie Kimble stopped 25 shots to give Bemidji a 1-0 victory over Osseo/Park Center in the championship game at New Hope Ice Arena. Lexi Leitner scored a power-play goal 7:49 into the second period for the game-winning goal. Mackenzie White stopped 27 shots for Osseo/Park Center. … In the third-place game, Fergus Falls scored a goal in each period to defeat Armstrong/Cooper 3-0. Ellie Andersen scored in the first and second periods and Piper Andrews scored in the third for the Otters. Ava Hastings made 30 saves for Fergus Falls.

Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic: Lauren Johnson stopped 28 shots to lead Eastview past Class 1A, No. 10 Simley 3-2 in the third round at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena. Brynn Swenson got the Lightning on the board first 1:45 into the game. Nora Stepan and Josie Ellingson scored in the second period to extend the Lightning’s lead to 3-0 after two. Ella Tuccitto scored two goals to get the Spartans within a goal in the third period. Ava Patnode made 21 saves for the Spartans. … Brooke Power and Meredith Jensen scored to give Lakeville North a 2-0 win over Northfield. Nina Santiago stopped 10 shots for the shutout. Maggie Malecha made 57 saves, including 30 in the second period, for the Raiders. … Farmington scored two goals in 29 seconds in the first period to defeat New Prague 3-1. Liv Helleson scored a power-play goal with 2:40 left in the first period for the Tigers. Carly Lancaster quickly extended the lead to 2-0. Sam Moehle gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead six minutes into the second period. Payton Hard got the Trojans on the board midway through the second period. Taylor Smith made 29 saves in two periods of relief for the Trojans.

Mid-Winter Border Battle: Lakeville South scored two goals in the third period to rally past Anoka/St. Louis Park 2-1 in the championship game at Fogerty Ice Arena. Iona Welsch got the Cougars on the board with 9:29 left in the third period to tie the score at 1-1. Taylor Otremba put the Cougars ahead for good 20 seconds later. Lindsey Albers got Anoka/Spring Lake Park on the board 4:54 into the second period. MaKrista Cameron made 28 saves for Anoka/Spring Lake Park. … In the third-place game, Blaine broke the game open with three goals in the third period for a 6-0 victory over White Bear Lake. Dani Brunette scored three goals, Peyton Parent scored two goals and had an assist, Kaitlyn Ronn and Brielle Fussy had three assists each, Macy Janssen scored a goal and Hailey Hansen had 21 saves for the Bengals. Kaylee Kloos made 23 saves for the Bears.

Boys’ basketball

Coon Rapids tournament: Mounds View pulled away from Coon Rapids for a 70-52 victory in the championship game. Evan Kim led the Mustangs with 20 points, Thomas Gebhardt had 18 and Dylan Wheeler 13. Jackson Aurelius led the Cardinals with 14 points and Jordan Doe had 10.

East Ridge tournament: Class 3A, No. 1 Minnehaha Academy held off a second-half rally by Class 4A, No. 4 East Ridge for a 67-56 victory in the second round. Jalen Suggs led the Redhawks with 25 points, Prince Aligbe had 15 and Chet Holmgren 10. Brody Kriesel led the Raptors with 17 points, Kendall Blue had 15 and Ben Carlson 13. … Class 4A, No. 8 Eastview built a big lead at halftime and pulled away from Centennial for a 79-47 victory. Steven Crowl led the Lightning with 23 points and Ryan Thissen had 17. Jaxon Waldvogel and Mason Lindsay led the Cougars with 10 points each.

Eden Prairie tournament: Drake Dobbs scored 24 points to lead Class 4A, No. 1 Eden Prairie past No. 6 Shakopee 75-59 in the second round. Miles Frisch had 15 points, John Henry 14 and Austin Andrews 13 for the Eagles. Will Cordes led the Sabers with 13 points and Caleb Druvenga and Jacob Schmidt had 12 each. … Chaska overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Edina 70-66. Mahad Faisal led the Hawks with 20 points, Spencer Goetz had 15 and Zach Lea and Brady Nicholson 12 each. Bastian Swinney led the Hornets with 18 points, Chandler Reeck had 16, Brady Helgren 14 and Jacob Hutson 12.

Hastings tournament: Kwame Herzog scored 13 points to lead Irondale past Hastings in the championship game. Michael Collins and Iggy Ejiofor scored 10 points each for the Knights. Devon Haraldson led the Raiders with 15 points and Trey Swanson had 10. … In the third-place game, Paris Johnson scored 28 points to lead St. Louis Park past Prescott (Wis.) 74-64. Deontez Ross had 13 points for the Orioles. Parker Nielsen led the Cardinals with 25 points and Dylan Malmlov had 22.

Lakeville North tournament: Teyghan Hovland and Agwa Nywesh scored 14 points each to lead Class 3A, No. 6 Austin past Apple Valley in the second round. Bihal Kone led the Eagles with 17 points and Davy Hosea had 10. … Josh Kamara scored 14 points to lead Lakeville North past New Prague 66-33. Cooper Laufenburger had 11 points and Noah Frechette and Jordan Wall had 10 points each for the Panthers. Parker Johnson led the Trojans with 15 points.

St. Thomas tournament: Eagan rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 50-48 in the second round at the University of St. Thomas. Kurt Ohlhues led the Wildcats with 17 points and Sammuel Davis had 12. Nick Peterson led the Red Knights with 21 points. … Class 3A, No. 7 Waconia pulled away from Holy Angels in the second half for a 73-57 victory. Spencer Swanson led the Wildcats with 21 points, PJ Hayes IV had 15, Connor Schwob 12 and Connor Behrens 10. Matt Banovetz led the Stars with 17 points and Bryce Boyd had 10. … Wayzata built a big first-half lead and cruised past St. Thomas Academy 91-47. Camden Heide led the Trojans with 20 points, Carter Bjerke had 13, Connor Yarbrough and Eddie Beeninga 11 each and Jacob Wildermuth 10. Michael Kirchner led the Raiders with 16 points and Jack Chamberlain had 11.

Tri-Hawk Invitational: St. Anthony trailed by as many as 15 with 8:30 left to play, but rallied to defeat Anoka 74-71 in the semifinal round at Trinity at River Ridge High School. Tait Nelson led the Huskies with 40 points.

Girls’ basketball

Mounds Park Academy tournament: St. Paul Humboldt pulled away from Cristo Rey Jesuit in the second half for a 55-37 victory in the championship game. Lili Hobday led the Hawks with 16 points and Jazlyn Wright had 11. Ella Pritchard led the Pumas with 17 points. … In the third-place game, Kaija Kunze-Hoeg scored 25 points to lead Mounds Park Academy over Legacy Christian 44-35. Catherine Moore had 13 points for the Panthers. Hannah Compton led the Lions with 10 points.

Park Center Invitational: Class 4A, No. 1 Hopkins pulled away from No. 3 Park Center in the second round. The Royals built a 21-point lead early in the second half, but saw it shrink to 10 with three minutes left in the game. Paige Bueckers led the Royals with 30 points, Taylor Woodson had 21, Maya Nnaji 19, Sunaja Agara 12 and KK Adams 11. Adalia McKenzie led the Pirates with 42 points, T’Naye Griffin had 12 and Aaliyah Ragulen 11. … Eden Prairie built a big first half lead and held off a rally from St. Louis Park for a 68-66 victory. Myra Moorjani led the Eagles with 13 points, Natalie Mazurek had 12 and Allison Miranda 11. … Sophie Haydon scored 17 points to lead Minnetonka past Champlin Park. Emma Dasovich had 16 points and Desiree Ware 10 for the Skippers. Izzy Quick led the Rebels with 14 points and Miyah Dubose had 13. … Mallory Heyer scored 27 points to lead Chaska past Lakeville North 85-65. Kaylee VanEps had 22 points and Kennedy Sanders had 12 for the Hawks. Lauren Jensen led the Panthers with 24 points and Sarah Kuma had 23.

Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic: Julia Salmen scored 18 points to lead Mahtomedi past Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Group 1 championship at Rochester Mayo Civic Center. Zoie Centers had 17 points and Ella Hronski had 13 for the Zephyrs. Macy Holtz led the Bulldogs with 16 points and Lauren Rott had 10. … Rosemount, No. 8 in Class 4A, jumped out to a big halftime lead and cruised past Totino-Grace 68-43 in the Group 2 championship. Larisa O’Neil led the Irish with 16 points and Taylor Janssen had 13. Leah Dengerud led the Eagles with 15 points.

St. Agnes tournament: South St. Paul pulled away from host St. Agnes in the championship game for a 47-32 victory. Savannah Youngstrom led the Packers with 19 points and Lauren Bauer had 11. Brigid Boyd led the Aggies with 18 points.

