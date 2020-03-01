Natalie Mazurek scored 19 points and the eighth-ranked Eden Prairie girls' basketball team beat Minnetonka 79-72 Saturday in the Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs in Chaska.

With the score tied at 44-44 in the second half, the Eagles broke away on plays by Mazurek, Nia Holloway and Nneka Obiazor. Holloway had 16 points and Obiazor 15.

Piper Terry led the Skippers with 22 points. Desiree Ware and Ella Durkee finished with 14 points each.

In the other semifinal, freshman guard Kennedy Sander scored 23 points to lead No. 5 Chaska over Shakopee 67-48.

In other Class 4A section semifinals:

Section 5: Adalia McKenzie scored 38 points to lead No. 4 Park Center past Champlin Park 69-57. … Camille Cummings scored 13 points to lead Centennial over Roseville 50-34.

Section 7: Logan Anderson's three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left lifted Forest Lake to a 69-67 victory over Blaine. The junior guard finished with 18 points for the Rangers. Senior Madison Hoehne led the Bengals with 16 points. ... Jackie Olander scored 25 points, Jana Swanson had 14 points and 15 rebounds and Cambridge-Isanti beat Andover 62-55. Sydney White scored 27 points for the Huskies.

Section 8: Tessa Johnson scored 22 points, including five three-pointers, to lead No. 6 St. Michael-Albertville over Moorhead 81-49. ... Izzy Brant scored 20 points, including four three-pointers, in leading No. 7 Maple Grove to a 70-54 victory over Elk River. Abbe Schulte added 16 points for the Crimson, who shot 7-for-8 on three-pointers.

Class 3A

Section 6: No. 5 Holy Angels had five players in double digits in a 96-60 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret's. Frankie Vascellaro scored 25 points, Kassandra Caron had 24 and Isabelle Henry had 15. Patience Williams led the Red Knights with 33.

Milestone

Cambridge-Isanti's Henry Abraham scored 37 points in a 90-39 victory over Becker on Friday to become the 12th boys' player in state history to reach 3,000 points for his career.

