Eden Prairie has continued to show its dominance on the court.

Drake Dobbs scored 27 points in leading the No. 1-ranked Eagles past Prior Lake 99-74 in the Class 4A, Section 2 semifinals Saturday at Eden Prairie.

Dobbs, a Mr. Basketball finalist, had 11 points in the first half. Connor Christensen finished with 24 points, while Henry had 23. Dawson Garcia led the Lakers with 24 points.

In the other semifinals:

Senior forward Charlie Katona had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead Shakopee past Chaska 61-50. Luke Strazzanti led the Hawks with 24 points.

In other Class 4A section semifinals:

Section 1: Lakeville South beat Owatonna 80-66 as six players scored in double digits, led by Avery Mast’s 19 points. Mason Madsen had 25 points to help Rochester Mayo top Rochester Century 74-57.

Section 4: Third-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall had five players in double digits, including J’Vonne Hadley, who scored 15 points, in beating Woodbury 63-46. Wisconsin commit Ben Carlson (22 points) helped 10th-ranked East Ridge post a 66-50 win over Tartan.

Section 7: Noah Winesett scored 21 points for Duluth East in a 54-48 victory over Andover, while Cambridge-Isanti won 92-75 over Forest Lake.

Section 8: Buffalo, led by three double-digit scorers, came away with an 86-71 win over Moorhead, and Maple Grove held off St. Michael-Albertville 58-54.

Class 3A

Section 3: Lamar Grayson scored 29 points to lead Richfield (20-6) to a 75-63 victory over Bloomington Kennedy. The Spartans will face Holy Angels (17-9), a 73-57 winner over South St. Paul.

Section 4: Jalen Suggs scored 32 as No. 1-ranked Minnehaha Academy (22-3) routed Columbia Heights 101-64, while Totino-Grace scored a 71-51 victory over St. Anthony.

Section 6: Jalen Travis had a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead third-ranked DeLaSalle 67-44 over Minneapolis Henry/FAIR.

