KNOW THIS: The six new Wolves introduced Friday not named D'Angelo Russell (number 0) will wear 5, 41, 3, 12, 16 and 14. Maybe play those in the lottery?
WATCH THIS: What will this remade Timberwolves roster look like? Your first chance to see is Saturday at Target Center against the Clippers (7 p.m., FSN).
Wild
Eriksson Ek scores 2, Wild rally to beat Stars 3-2
Joel Eriksson Ek scored his second goal of the game with 26 seconds to play and the Minnesota Wild rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night.
Gophers
Gophers get big boost with Willis' return from injury
Payton Willis provided an impact with 21 points vs. Wisconsin. The Gophers are hoping Willis can continue to give the backcourt a lift Saturday at No. 22 Penn State.
Twins
MLB will not schedule any more promotions of Roger Waters
Major League Baseball will not schedule any more advertising on its platforms promoting music artist Roger Waters.
Wolves
Oubre scores career-high 39, Suns top Rockets 127-91
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points, Devin Booker added 33 and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Houston Rockets 127-91 on Friday night.
