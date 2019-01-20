Cam Blue scored with 29 seconds left in the game to give Red Wing a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Rochester Mayo in boys’ hockey on Saturday at Prairie Island Arena.

After falling behind by two goals early in the third period, the Wingers scored three straight goals. Michael Stoffel started the rally with a power-play goal with 12:24 left. Taite Luhman tied the score for the Wingers with 5:10 left in the game.

Jack Holtan scored two goals for the Spartans. He got the scoring started 2:47 into the game and gave the Spartans a 3-2 lead with 9:35 left in the second period with a power-play tally.

Ian McBane gave the Spartans their second one-goal lead midway through the first period. Maddox Fleming scored 1:16 into the third period to give the Spartans a 4-2 lead early in the third period.

Richard Indermill scored two goals for the Wingers. He scored 4:33 into the first period to tie the score at 1-1. He tied the score again at 2-2 just 3:26 into the second period.

Aidan Coyle made 43 saves for the Wingers and Jacob Gathje had 31 for the Spartans.

Hill-Murray 3, Edina 2: Joe Quast scored two goals to lead the visiting Pioneers to an upset of the Class 2A, No. 3 Hornets. Quast got the scoring started midway through the first period by firing a shot past Hornets goaltender Louden Hogg. Nick Mountain extended the lead to 2-0 late in the first period. Jake Boltmann tipped a shot from Mike Vorlicky past Remington Keopple early in the second period to get the Hornets on board. Quast scored his second goal near the midway point of the second period. Michael Shoemaker got the Hornets to within a goal by tipping a shot by Kevin Delaney on a 5-on-3 power play. The Hornets thought they tied the game with around two minutes left in the game when Mason Nevers redirected the puck into the net, but the goal was waved off because officials ruled the puck was kicked in.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Chaska 3: The Red Knights scored four straight goals to pull away from the host Class 2A, No. 10 Hawks. Cooper Gay, Jett Johnson and Charlie Bischel scored in the second period and Will Thompson scored in the third to help the Red Knights take a 4-1 lead. Asher Connolly and Jackson Bisson added goals in the final three minutes to seal the victory. Ethan Benz scored 12 seconds into the game for the Hawks. He scored his second of the game in the third period and Billy Bronson added another goal for the Hawks 38 seconds later. Carson Limesand made 29 saves for the Red Knights.

Eden Prairie 5, Wayzata 3: The Class 2A, No. 8 Eagles broke the game open with four goals in a 8:47 span in the second period to defeat the host Trojans. John Mittelstadt, Jack Jensen, Jacob Lillejord and Drew Holt scored to give the Eagles a 5-1 lead heading into the third period. Joel Matthews got the scoring started for the Trojans 9:08 into the game. Carter Batchelder tied the game at 1-1 for the Eagles with 4:29 left in the first period. Ben Luedtke cut into the deficit for the Trojans 7:24 into the third period. Tommy Bergsland scored a power-play goal to get the Trojans within two goals with 1:25 left in the game. Eden Prairie’s Axel Rosenlund and Wayzata’s Danny Fraga made 25 saves each.

South St. Paul 3, Simley 1: Owen Ramirez scored two goals to lead the Packers past the host Spartans. Ramirez scored both goals in a 2:35 span in the first period. Trent Peterson got the Spartans on the board 6:55 into the second period. Sam Lehmann gave the Packers a two-goal lead 4:31 into the third period. Noah Palodichuk had two assists and Jacob Lissick had 23 saves for the Packers. Jacob Erickson made 27 saves for the Spartans.

Holy Angels 3, Minneapolis 2 (OT): Owen Neuharth scored with 18.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Stars the victory over host Minneapolis. Neuharth also scored in the third period to give the Stars a 2-1 lead. Mackie Zabinski got the Stars on the board first 10:09 into the game. Henry Evenson and Marty Keehn erased both one-goal deficits for Minneapolis. Tommy Walsh made 30 saves for Minneapolis.

Girls’ hockey

South St. Paul 4, Rochester Lourdes 3: Ella Reynolds scored with 3:37 left in the game to give the Class 1A, No. 4 Packers the victory over the host No. 7 Eagles. The Packers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the second period. Ashley Jerikovsky scored two goals for the Packers, both of which tied the score. She tied the game at 1-1 3:26 into the second period and later at 3-3 with 24 seconds left in the middle frame. Lillie Ramirez also scored for the Packers. Clara Billings got the Eagles on the board first 1:29 into the second period. Emma Schmitz and Allison Smith also scored for the Eagles.

Bloomington Jefferson 3, Minneapolis 2 (OT): Grace Schuck scored with 22 seconds left in overtime to give the Jaguars the victory over visiting Minneapolis. Julia Jones scored with 6:58 left in regulation to send the game to overtime for the Jaguars. Lucienne Bianchi got the Jaguars on the board first 7:28 into the game. Erica Lieske and Ana Davis scored a goal each and Maeve Tallman had 37 saves for Minneapolis. Cayla Jungwirth had three assists and Mara McClain stopped 30 shots for the Jaguars.

Eden Prairie 3, Wayzata 2 (OT): Macy Townsend scored 2:20 into overtime to give the Class 2A, No. 8 Eagles the victory over the visiting Class 2A, No. 4 Trojans. Carrie Byrnes and Sydney Langseth gave the Eagles one-goal leads in the first and second periods, respectively. Sloane Matthews tied the score for the Trojans in the first period and Maddie McCollins got the tying goal in the second. Molly Goergen made 34 saves for the Eagles and Stephanie Garvis had 29 for the Trojans.

Prior Lake 4, Lakeville North 3 (OT): Nina Winter scored 3:50 into overtime to give the Lakers the victory over the visiting Panthers. Taylor Thomas sent to overtime with a power-play goal for the Lakers with 38 seconds left in the third period. The Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Peyton Cullaton and Olivia Mattis 24 seconds apart. The Lakers tied the score on goals by Payton Bloedow and Charlotte Huntington 44 seconds apart in the second period. Olivia Reid gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead 10:17 into the third period. Brianna Elbon made 33 saves for the Lakers.

Rosemount 3, Eastview 2 (OT): Ashley Tuttle scored 2:01 into overtime to give the Irish the victory over the visiting Lightning. Ava Nygaard scored two goals in regulation for the Irish. She got the Irish on the board first 9:12 into the second period and then tied the score at 2-2 with 8:55 left in the third. Natalie Bordson scored a shorthanded goal late in the second period and Mikayla Kelley scored a power-play goal early in the third to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead. Brynn Kimel made 27 saves for the Irish and Amelia Julian had 35 for the Lightning.

East Ridge 4, Stillwater 3 (OT): Mackenzie Werner scored with 2:19 left in overtime to give the Raptors the victory over the host Ponies. Addi Scribner scored three goals in regulation for the Raptors. Lexie Ligday, Lauren Einan and Haley Eder-Zdechlik scored for the Ponies. Emerald Kelley made 36 saves for the Raptors and Grace Roeske had 25 for the Ponies.

Boys’ basketball

Cooper 80, Minneapolis Washburn 70: Jalen Miller scored 18 points to lead the Hawks past the host Millers. Cam Vaughn and Tyson Dallas had 16 points each for the Hawks. Joshua Rogers led the Millers with 34 points and Sir’vell Miller had 11.

Minnehaha Academy 59, La Crosse Central 55: Jalen Suggs scored 18 points to lead the Redhawks past the Red Raiders in the Midwest Players Classic in La Crosse, Wis. Chet Holmgren had 17 points and Prince Aligbe had 13 for the Redhawks. Johnny Davis led the Red Raiders with 21 points and Jordan Davis had 12.

Girls’ basketball

Mounds Park Academy 61, St. Paul Harding 59 (OT): After surrendering an eight-point halftime lead, the Panthers outlasted the visiting Knights in overtime. Catherine Moore led the Panthers with 18 points, Katie Goodno had 16 and Kaija Kunze-Hoeg had 15. Iyanna Rodgers-Neely led the Knights with 28 points and Syvannah Dixon had 16.

St. Anthony 63, Visitation 42: Amelia Zmuda scored 18 points to help the Huskies snap a six-game losing streak against the host Blazers. Sam Sibbet had 11 points and Avery Sutton had 10 for the Huskies. Caroline Fenlon led the Blazers with 15 points and Olivia Johanns had 10.

staff reports