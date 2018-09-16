Minnesota State Mankato, ranked No. 1 in Division II, scored 32 points in a 9½-minute span in the second quarter en route to a 46-13 NSIC victory over visiting Concordia (St. Paul) on Saturday.

The Mavericks (3-0, 3-0 NSIC South), who earned their 16th consecutive conference victory, scored four touchdowns and had two safeties in the final 9:26 of the first half in opening a 46-6 lead at halftime.

Justin Taormina, who opened the scoring with an 83-yard touchdown run, rushed for 158 yards and J.D. Ekowa passed for 133 yards and two TDs for the Mavericks, who outgained the Golden Bears 541-216.

Shaq Johnson rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown to lead the Golden Bears (1-2, 1-2).

Upper Iowa 34, Winona State 33: The Peacocks (1-2, 1-2 NSIC South) rallied with 20 points in the fourth quarter to hand the visiting Warriors (2-1, 2-1), ranked No. 10 in Division II, their first loss of the season. Owen Burke passed for 282 yards and three TDs for the Warriors.

Bemidji State 69, Minn.-Crookston 0: Michael Junker returned an interception 100 yards for a TD to highlight a strong defensive effort by the host Beavers (3-0, 3-0 NSIC North). The Beavers, who led 41-0 at halftime, forced seven turnovers.

Jalen Frye rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown for the Beavers.

In the UMAC:

Northwestern 24, Greenville 7: The Eagles limited host Greenville to 152 yards of offense in recording their first victory of the year. Taylor Lindahl passed for 191 yards and rushed for two TDs to lead the Eagles (1-2, 1-0 UMAC).

St. Scholastica 46, Crown 20: Zach Edwards passed for 371 yards and four TDs to lead the Saints (1-1, 1-0) past the Storm (0-3, 0-1) in St. Bonifacious.