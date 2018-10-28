Jackson Erdmann threw four touchdown passes and Will Gillach caught a TD pass and threw a TD pass for St. John’s in a 42-14 MIAC victory over host Concordia (Moorhead) on Saturday.

Erdmann threw two scoring passes in a 4 ½-minute span in the second quarter to help the Johnnies (8-0, 7-0 MIAC), ranked No. 4 in Division III, take a 21-7 halftime lead.

The Cobbers (3-5, 2-4) scored on their first possession of the second half — on a 51-yard run by Dane Ringquist — to pull within 21-14 with 10:54 remaining in the third quarter. On the Johnnies’ first play following the Cobbers’ kickoff, Gillach threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Andrew VanErp.

Erdmann threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

Ringquist rushed for 120 yards to lead the Cobbers, who outgained the Johnnies 391-382. The Cobbers committed four turnovers, while the Johnnies committed none.

Bethel 33, Hamline 0: Bethel limited the host Pipers to eight first downs and 79 yards in offense to earn the victory. The Royals’ Jaran Roste threw a touchdown pass and ran for two TDs.

Gustavus Adolphus 62, Carleton 28: Michael Veldman passed for 417 yards and three TDs and ran for two TDs, leading the Gusties past the host Knights. David Peal rushed for 90 yards and three TDs for the Gusties. Christian Zaytoun passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a touchdown for the Knights.

St. Thomas 60, St. Olaf 0: The Tommies scored TDs on each of their first four first-quarter possessions and went on to defeat the visiting Oles. Jacques Perra passed for 180 yards and two touchdowns to lead the No. 7 Tommies.