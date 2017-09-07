With the smoke clearing in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday night’s Gophers-Oregon State game should go on as scheduled.

Oregon wildfires have affected the air quality in the state this week, but the Oregon State football team practiced outside Thursday as the smoke began to dissipate.

“Best day we’ve had since last Saturday,” Oregon State associate athletic director Steve Fenk said. “Saturday looks to be about 70 at kick. Perfect with no smoke.”

The Beavers practiced outdoors on Tuesday and players reported having trouble breathing after plays. The team moved to their indoor facility for Wednesday’s practice. But the state’s Department of Environmental Quality’s air quality advisory expired Thursday afternoon for the area.

The Pac 12 Conference said Tuesday it was monitoring the wildfire situation in Oregon. The Nebraska-Oregon game Saturday afternoon in Eugene (40 miles south of Corvallis) appears to be of bigger concern because of poorer air quality.

The Gophers staff was monitoring the situation this week but had not made major changes to their preparation for Oregon State.