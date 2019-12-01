Jake Jaremko scored two power-play goals and Lucas Sowder one as No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato beat No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 3-1 on Saturday night to sweep the nonconference series at Amsoil Arena. Dryden McKay had 37 saves for the visitors, Hunter Shepard 21 for UMD.

No. 16 Bowling Green 5, No. 5 Notre Dame 2: The host Falcons swept the Irish by the same score both nights.

UMass-Lowell 3, No. 7 Penn State 2 (OT): Chase Blackmun scored on a power play at 2:43 of overtime to give the host River Hawks the win.

Big Ten

No. 11 Ohio State 3, No. 20 Michigan State 1: Ronnie Hein scored two goals, one an empty-netter with eight seconds to play, to lead the Buckeyes over the Spartans.

No. 19 Wisconsin 3, Michigan 2: K'Andre Miller's goal at 13:19 of the third for the host Badgers broke a 2-all tie.

WCHA

Lake Superior State 2, Bemidji State 2 (OT): Tyler Vold and Adam Brady scored on power plays to give the visiting Beavers a 2-0 lead in the third.

