Jordan Kawaguchi's fourth goal of the season, at 3 minutes, 41 seconds of overtime, gave No. 5 North Dakota a 2-1 victory over St. Cloud State on Saturday night in NCHC men's hockey. Jacob Bernard-Docker had a power-play goal for UND in the second period.

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 5, Colorado College 0: Noah Cates had two goals and one assist for the host Bulldogs.

Big Ten

Michigan State 3, No. 3 Notre Dame 2: Sam Saliba's goal with 1:10 left in the third period gave the host Spartans an upset over the Irish.

No. 11 Ohio State 4, No. 6 Penn State 3: Gustaf Westlund's goal at 13:04 of the third period for the visiting Buckeyes broke a 3-all tie and gave them a series split.

WCHA

No. 1 MSU Mankato 3, Alaska Anchorage 0: Marc Michaelis's goal in the last minute of the second period gave the host Mavericks a 1-0 lead and they scored two more goals in the third.

Bemidji St. 7, Ala.-Huntsville 0: Nick Cardelli and Aaron Miller each scored two goals and Zach Driscoll made 23 stops for the host Beavers.

