No. 7-ranked Minnesota Duluth scored the last four goals of the game to beat top-ranked Denver 5-4 on Saturday night in NCHC hockey at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Koby Bender's goal for UMD at 7 minutes, 28 seconds of the second period tied the score at 2-all. Luke Loheit, with Bender getting the lone assist, put the Bulldogs ahead to stay four minutes later.

Big Ten

No. 5 Notre Dame 2, No. 9 Ohio State 1: The host Irish won on third-period goals by Jake Pivonka and Cam Burke.

No. 6 Penn State 6, Michigan State 4: Evan Barrett and Clayton Phillips each had one goal and one assist as the Nittany Lions edged the Spartans for a series split.

WCHA

No. 3 MSU Mankato 2, Michigan Tech 1: Charlie Gerard and Parker Tuomie scored goals as the visiting Mavericks swept.

News Services