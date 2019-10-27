Owen Lindmark's goal with seven seconds left in the third period gave No. 6 Wisconsin a 4-3 victory over No. 13 Clarkson on Saturday in Madison in nonconference men's hockey. The Badgers, who lost 4-0 in the series opener, took a 3-0 lead on goals by Roman Ahcan, Cole Caufield and K'Andre Miller in the first 7 minutes, 8 seconds of the second period.

No. 14 St. Cloud State 2, No. 11 Northeastern 1: Sam Hentges' goal in the middle of the second period broke a 1-all tie in SCSU's home win.

No. 16 North Dakota 4, Bemidji State 1: Grant Mismash scored 36 seconds into the game and Mark Senden had the eventual winner in the 17th minute of the first period to lead the host Fighting Hawks.

No. 5 Notre Dame 6, Lake Superior State 4: Mike O'Leary scored two goals for the second straight night to lead the host Irish to a sweep.

No. 15 Ohio State 3, Mercyhurst 1: Gustaf Westlund's two goals in the first period led the visiting Buckeyes.

No. 18 Western Michigan 4 Michigan 1: Goals by Drew Worrad and Kale Bennett gave the host Broncos a 2-0 lead just 3:01 into the game.

Michigan State 5, Colorado College 1: Gianluca Esteves and Jerad Rosburg each had a goal and an assist as the Spartans won for a road split.

WCHA

No. 2 MSU Mankato 5, Alabama-Huntsville 1: Reggie Lutz and Nathan Smith scored 44 seconds apart in the middle of the third period for the visiting Mavericks.

News Services