Ohio State won its first Big Ten men’s hockey title Saturday, tying host Michigan 3-3 and then gaining an extra point in the standings when captain Mason Jobst scored in the second overtime.

Carson Meyer had a goal and an assist for Ohio State, which clinched the title by going to the second OT.

Wisconsin 7, Penn State 3: Josh Ess had a goal and two assists, Daniel Lebedeff made 38 saves and the Badgers routed the host Nittany Lions for a series split.

Minnesota Duluth 3, North Dakota 2: Peter Krieger scored twice and the Bulldogs held off the host Fighting Hawks.

St. Cloud State 5, Omaha 0: David Hrenak made 30 saves and the top-ranked Huskies rolled in Omaha.

Late Friday: Minnesota State Mankato beat host Alaska 6-1 and clinched the MacNaughton Cup outright, the fourth time in five seasons the Mavericks have won the WCHA regular-season title.

