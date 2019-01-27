Alex Limoges had two goals, one shorthanded, and Evan Barratt had a goal and two assists as No. 15 Penn State beat Michigan 5-2 on Saturday night in a Big Ten game in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Nittany Lions scored on three of their eight shots in the first period while Peyton Jones stopped 22 shots on the other end.

No. 11 Notre Dame 1, Michigan State 1 (Irish win SO): Bobby Nardella’s goal with three minutes left enabled the host Irish to salvage a tie. And then Notre Dame earned an extra point in the conference standings by winning a shootout on Tory Dello’s goal.

North Dakota 5, No. 1 St. Cloud State 1: Dixon Bowen and Gavin Hain each scored twice as host UND split with the Huskies.

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3, Omaha 1: Parker Mackay had a goal and an assist for the host Bulldogs.

No. 7 MSU Mankato 8, Northern Michigan 2: Shane McMahan had two goals and an assist to lead the Mavericks to a rout over the host Wildcats.

Bemidji State 5, No. 18 Lake Superior State 3: Nick Cardelli’s goal 2:07 into the third period put the visiting Beavers ahead 4-1 and proved to be the winner.

