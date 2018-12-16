It wasn't guaranteed running back Ronnie Rivers would be able to play this season after suffering a foot injury in Fresno State's spring practice, and he was limited by a shoulder injury late in the year. But Rivers was there, leading the way as the Bulldogs completed their journey after going 1-11 two seasons ago.

Rivers rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 19 Fresno State beat Arizona State 31-20 in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

Anthoula Kelly had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Marcus McMaryion rushed for a touchdown and was 15-of-29 passing for 176 yards to help Fresno State (12-2) set a school record for wins in a season.

"It's a group that persevered," Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said. "This group can be remembered as the only team in NCAA history that went from a double-digit losing season to back-to-back double-digit winning seasons."

Eno Benjamin rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Sun Devils (7-6) in their third straight bowl loss. Benjamin set the school single-season rushing record, finishing with 1,642 yards rushing to break Woody Green's mark of 1,565 yards in 1972.

Appalachian State 45, Middle Tennessee 13: Appalachian State receiver Malik Williams passed for two touchdowns on trick plays, quarterback Zac Thomas caught a scoring pass and threw for three more, and the Mountaineers (11-2) routed Middle Tennessee (8-6) in the New Orleans Bowl.

Tulane 41, Louisiana- Lafayette 24: Darius Bradwell had a career-best 150 yards and two rushing touchdowns as the Green Wave (7-6) won its first postseason game in 16 years, beating the Ragin' Cajuns (7-7) in the Cure Bowl in Orlando. Justin McMillan improved to 5-1 as Tulane's starting quarterback, tossing a first-quarter touchdown pass to Terren Encalade and running for a late score. Tulane won a bowl game for the first time since the 2002 Hawaii Bowl.

North Carolina A&T 24, Alcorn State 22: Lamar Raynard passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Malik Wilson returned a kickoff for the game-sealing touchdown as A&T held on in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, giving the Aggies their second consecutive HBCU national championship and third in four years. Alcorn State finished 9-4.

Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21: Tyler Bass' 40-yard field goal as time expired gave Georgia Southern (10-3) a victory in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. Eastern Michigan finished 7-6.

Utah State 52, North Texas 13: Jordan Love threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns and Jalen Greene had six catches for 151 yards and a score to help the Aggies (11-2) rout the Mean Green (9-4) in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.

Notes

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson, who is skipping his senior season to turn pro, will not play for the Tigers in the Dec. 22 Birmingham Bowl against Wake Forest.