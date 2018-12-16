Lagerald Vick had never watched last season's Final Four loss to Villanova before this week, when top-ranked Kansas had to endure every minute of it while prepping for Saturday's home game against the Wildcats.

"We watched it for like, a week straight," Vick said. "It was definitely hard."

He will have better memories of the rematch.

Vick poured in 29 points Saturday, Dedric Lawson added 28 points and 12 rebounds, and both helped the Jayhawks make just enough free throws in the closing minutes to hold off the No. 17 Wildcats 74-71 in a game that was nip-and-tuck almost the entire way.

Devon Dotson added 11 points for the Jayhawks, including four effortless free throws in the final 1:10 to help Kansas (9-0) end a three-game losing streak to Villanova — the last two in the NCAA tournament.

"This atmosphere was just awesome," Wildcats coach Jay Wright said. "We played a great program, just a great atmosphere — tough game — and they just did a great job getting Lagerald Vick in spots where he wanted it, and Dedric Lawson, you know you're not going to shut them out."

Phil Booth finished with 29 points for the Wildcats (8-4).

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Hall of Fame Royals third baseman George Brett were in the crowd at Allen Fieldhouse, where Kansas has now won 39 in a row as the nation's top-ranked team.

Villanova freshman Jahvon Quinerly watched from the bench after an Instagram post earlier in the week criticizing his own program. Wright said Quinerly had apologized and it would be used as a "teaching moment." The five-star recruit has played in only eight games this season.

No. 3 Tennessee 102, Memphis 92: Admiral Schofield scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds as the Volunteers (8-1) beat the Tigers (5-5) in Memphis to end a three-game skid in the head-to-head series. Kyvon Davenport scored 26 of his career-high 31 points after halftime and had 11 boards for Memphis. The teams were meeting for the first time since January 2013.

No. 19 Kentucky 88, Utah 61: Freshman Keldon Johnson scored 24 points for the host Wildcats (8-2), and he made five of his team's season-high 12 three-pointers. Reid Travis added 16 points for Kentucky. The Utes (4-5) lost their eighth straight game to the Wildcats.

Old Dominion 68, No. 25 Syracuse 62: B.J. Stith scored all of his 18 points in the second half on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 10-of-11 at the foul line, and the Monarchs (8-3) rallied to stun the host Orange (7-3). It was Old Dominion's first win over a ranked team since beating VCU 73-67 in 2014 and the Monarchs' first road win over a ranked team since defeating Georgetown in 2006. The Monarchs trailed by 13 points late in the first half and by 11 early in the second before rallying for their sixth straight victory.

Iowa State 77, Drake 68: Michael Jacobson scored 22 points, Marial Shayok had 16 of his 18 in the second half and the visiting Cyclones (9-2) rallied to beat the Bulldogs for their sixth win in seven games. Iowa State freshman Talen Horton had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Drake (6-2) had won five in a row. Saturday's meeting was the 175th between the schools, which are located about 30 miles apart in central Iowa.

Belmont 74, UCLA 72: Kevin McClain scored 20 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 2.3 seconds left, lifting Belmont over UCLA (7-3) in Los Angeles. Belmont (8-1) rallied from 12 points down in the final 20 minutes. It helped that UCLA shot 9-for-24 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Temple 77, Davidson 75 (OT): Quinton Rose's dunk off his steal as time expired gave the Owls (9-2) an overtime win over the Wildcats (8-2) in the Boardwalk Classic in Atlantic City, N.J.

Top 25 women

No. 11 Stanford 68, No. 3 Baylor 63: The host Cardinal (7-1) ended the Bears' 36-game regular-season winning streak. Baylor (8-1) trailed 60-44 early in the fourth quarter.

South Dakota 74, No. 22 Missouri 61: Ciarra Duffy scored 20 points and the Coyotes beat a Top 25 team on the road for the first time in program history. South Dakota (10-1) won its eighth straight game, a streak that includes a November victory over then-No. 23 Iowa. Its only loss came at Drake, which briefly made the Top 25 after that. The Tigers (8-3) had won five in a row.