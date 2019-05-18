Canterbury Park Saturday’s Results
1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,600.
5 • Orizaba (Butler) 13.40 4.80 2.60
6 • R H Danceing Queen (Mojica) 2.40 2.20
4 • Delfina (Hamilton) 3.20
Time: 1:14.60. Claimed: R H Danceing Queen, by Joe Sharp; Where’s My Lute, by Robertino Diodoro. Exacta: 5-6, $14.20. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $25.55. Superfecta: 5-6-4-3, $36.76.
2 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,750.
1 • Distinct Flirt (Eikleberry) 5.40 2.60 2.10
2 • Just Splendid (O. Mojica) 2.60 2.10
5 • Altered Dream (Goncalves) 2.10
Time: 1:05.15. Scratched: Western Berlin. Exacta: 1-2, $4.80. Trifecta: 1-2-5, $4.10. Daily double: 5-1, $17.50. Consolation double: 5-4, $4.80.
3 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,400.
6 • Winning Number (Martin Jr.) 2.60 2.20 2.10
4 • Cinco Star (Evans) 3.20 2.80
1 • Ship It Red (Goncalves) 4.60
Time: 1:10.53. Exacta: 6-4, $4.00. Trifecta: 6-4-1, $16.10. Superfecta: 6-4-1-3, $4.81. Pick 3: 5-1-6, $22.40. Daily double: 1-6, $4.20.
4 10,000 Lakes Stakes. 6 furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,050.
2 • Hot Shot Kid (Arrieta) 2.60
1 • Mines Made Up (O. Mojica)
4 • Speeding Kid (Mawing)
Time: 1:10.08. Scratched: A P Is Loose; Mr. Jagermeister. Exacta: 2-1, $4.50. Pick 3: 1-6-2/3/5, $2.50. Daily double: 6-2, $1.90.
5 Lady Slipper Stakes. 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $55,000.
4 • Ari Gia (Arrieta) 5.60 3.40 2.40
1 • Honey’s Sox Appeal (Roman) 3.20 2.60
3 • Double Bee Sting (Loveberry) 2.60
Time: 1:10.29. Scratched: Rock That Jewel. Exacta: 4-1, $7.20. Trifecta: 4-1-3, $16.75. Pick 3: 6-2/3/5-2/4, $2.80. Pick 4: 1-6-2/3/5-2/4, $12.45. Daily double: 2-4, $7.40.
6 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,050.
7 • Colonial Power (Arrieta) 6.80 3.60 2.20
3 • Madelyn’s Wild Max (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.40
1 • American League (Lindsay) 3.60
Time: 1:17.62. Claimed: Dos Cuernos, by Robertino Diodoro. Exacta: 7-3, $6.50. Trifecta: 7-3-1, $13.70. Superfecta: 7-3-1-5, $8.28. Pick 3: 2/3/5-2/4-7, $8.05. Daily double: 4-7, $8.00.
7 5½ furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $36,500.
8 • Purple Monster (E. Gonzalez) 19.80 11.20 7.80
1 • Sax Zimm Boss (P. Canchari) 7.60 5.40
10 • Captain Drake (Butler) 4.20
Time: 1:05.47. Exacta: 8-1, $83.10. Trifecta: 8-1-10, $202.10. Superfecta: 8-1-10-3, $158.54. Pick 3: 2/4-7-8, $71.55. Daily double: 7-8, $111.50.
8 6 furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $37,000.
6 • Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford) 22.40 7.20 4.20
8 • General Miles (Butler) 5.40 3.00
5 • Minnesota Miracle (Hamilton) 2.10
Time: 1:12.16. Scratched: Notte Oscura. Exacta: 6-8, $34.00. Trifecta: 6-8-5, $52.10. Superfecta: 6-8-5-7, $149.35. Pick 3: 7-8-6, $192.30. Daily double: 8-6, $284.50.
9 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $31,500.
3 • Merri Mesa (Hamilton) 8.20 4.00 2.10
5 • Sierrita (Lindsay) 3.00 2.40
1 • Tiz Little Bull (Loveberry) 3.40
Time: 1:39.41. Claimed: Sierrita, by Troy Bethke. Exacta: 3-5, $10.00. Trifecta: 3-5-1, $29.30. Superfecta: 3-5-1-2, $8.64. Pick 3: 8-6-3, $282.35. Pick 4: 7-8-6-3, $2,400.55. Pick 5: 2/4-7-8-6-3, $179.35. Daily double: 6-3, $137.60.
Attendance: 5,811. Total handle: $375,502. Live handle: $169,992.
Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 12-45 (.267). Best bets: 1-5 (.200).