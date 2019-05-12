1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,500
6 • Sink the Bismarck (Martin Jr.) 67.20 16.00 4.80
2 • Whata Show Off (Hamilton) 3.40 2.20
1 • Rocknroll Rocket (Mojica) 2.20
Time: 1:40.55. Exacta: 6-2, $164.30. Trifecta: 6-2-1, $195.85. Superfecta: 6-2-1-5, $151.77.
2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,500
3 • Girls a Bullet (Gonzalez) 13.00 6.40 3.60
4 • Melody Rose (Martin Jr.) 5.40 3.00
6 • Vivacitis (Butler) 2.20
Time: 1:11.81. Exacta: 3-4, $39.90. Trifecta: 3-4-6, $75.55. Superfecta: 3-4-6-2, $37.07. Daily Double: 6-3, $392.90.
3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,000
1 • Blue Bomber (Mojica) 7.40 4.60 2.60
4 • Wickets Way (Roman) 5.00 2.10
6 • Vanderbilt Beach (Hamilton) 2.10
Time: 1:38.91. Scratched: Perfect Movement. Exacta: 1-4, $19.50. Trifecta: 1-4-6, $18.75. Pick 3: 6-3-1, $1,320.10. Daily Double: 3-1, $25.90.
4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $33,500
4 • Izzy the Warrior (Arrieta) 4.80 2.60 2.20
5 • Tapsolute (Roman) 2.40 2.10
3 • Top of the Page (Eikleberry) 3.20
Time: 1:39.09. Exacta: 4-5, $3.70. Trifecta: 4-5-3, $5.50. Superfecta: 4-5-3-2, $4.26. Pick 3: 3-1-4, $40.00. Pick 4: 6-3-1-4, $2,325.60. Daily Double: 1-4, $8.50.
5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $24,750
3 • Yeah Yeah (Hamilton) 27.00 12.60 5.20
2 • Brandy Chaser (Loveberry) 6.80 3.80
1 • Funky (Butler) 3.20
Time: 1:19.23. Exacta: 3-2, $114.10. Trifecta: 3-2-1, $128.80 Superfecta: 3-2-1-6, $322.00. Pick 3: 1-4-3, $89.15. Daily Double: 4-3, $58.80.
6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,250
6 • Ain’tseentheball (Goncalves) 7.60 4.20 3.00
7 • Samurai Mike (Eikleberry) 3.80 3.00
5 • Brysons Confession (Lindsay) 4.40
Time: 1:12.14. Exacta: 6-7, $12.50. Trifecta: 6-7-5, $52.40. Superfecta: 6-7-5-2, $17.16. Pick 3: 4-3-6, $126.30. Daily Double: 3-6, $101.20.
7 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $16,500
6 • Mr. Benz (Eikleberry) 6.40 3.60 2.60
2 • London Legacy (Mojica) 4.60 3.20
1 • Unleash the Beast (Hernandez) 4.00
Time: 1:04.17. Exacta: 6-2, $14.70. Trifecta: 6-2-1, $34.30. Superfecta: 6-2-1-4, $32.51. Pick 3: 3-6-6, $237.05. Daily Double: 6-6, $12.00.
8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500
1 • Why God (Gonzalez) 7.80 3.60 2.80
5 • Spirit of Caledon (Eikleberry) 4.20 3.00
2 • Spirit Mission (Arrieta) 3.60
Time: 1:39.16. Exacta: 1-5, $9.70. Trifecta: 1-5-2, $19.45. Superfecta: 1-5-2-6, $11.67. Pick 3: 6-6-1, $25.65. Pick 4: 3-6-6-1, $472.00. Daily Double: 6-1, $16.70.
Attendance: 4,114. Total handle: $319,295. Live handle: $115,605.
Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 5-22 (.227). Best bets: 0-2 (.000).