1 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

5 • Mystorynmstikntoit (Eikleberry) 7.60 3.40 2.40

6 • Jonny’s Choice (Mojica) 3.00 2.20

1 • Empire Knight (Lindsay) 2.80

Time: 1:38.14. Scratched: Redneck Attack. Exacta: 5-6, $11.40. Trifecta: 5-6-1, $15.90. Superfecta: 5-6-1-7, $11.29.

2 11⁄16 miles. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,900.

3 • Jack Mormon (Mojica) 4.20 3.20 2.80

2 • Schindlers Risk (Loveberry) 17.60 8.20

6 • Tekela’s Glory (Mawing) 13.20

Time: 1:43.63. Scratched: Mesa Skyline. Exacta: 3-2, $67.00. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $985.10. Superfecta: 3-2-6-1, $533.28. Daily double: 5-3, $11.30.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

9 • Star of Kobol (Mojica) 2.80 2.40 2.40

6 • Charlotte’s Wish (Goncalves) 4.40 3.80

8 • Renegade Runner (I. Hernandez) 8.80

Time: 1:12.80. Scratched: Crazy Lady. Exacta: 9-6, $6.70. Trifecta: 9-6-8, $57.15. Superfecta: 9-6-8-7, $156.40. Pick 3: 5-3/4-5/9, $11.40. Daily double: 3-9, $6.20.

4 1 mile, 70 yards. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $35,400.

2 • First Hunter (Loveberry) 3.00 2.40 2.10

6 • Tiz Little Bull (Goncalves) 10.40 5.40

3 • Flash N Go (Eikleberry) 4.20

Time: 1:41.19. Scratched: Angel Allie. Exacta: 2-6, $12.30. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $37.75. Superfecta: 2-6-3-7, $140.02. Pick 3: 3/4-5/9-2/9, $5.50. Pick 4: 5-3/4-5/9-2/9, $24.95. Daily double: 9-2, $2.40.

5 6 furlongs. State-bred. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

8 • Gabo S (Mawing) 7.40 3.60 3.40

7 • Beyond Streetsmart (Butler) 6.00 2.80

9 • Son of Poseidon (Lindsay) 4.80

Time: 1:13.60. Exacta: 8-7, $23.40. Trifecta: 8-7-9, $53.25. Superfecta: 8-7-9-4, $31.53. Pick 3: 5/9-2/9-8, $6.75. Daily double: 2-8, $7.20.

6 7½ furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,400.

1 • Hurricane Force (Loveberry) 6.40 3.20 2.60

8 • Kela Brew (Mojica) 4.40 3.40

6 • Awesome Gordo (Goncalves) 5.20

Time: 1:30.85. Exacta: 1-8, $11.70. Trifecta: 1-8-6, $33.90. Superfecta: 1-8-6-4, $53.16. Pick 3: 2/9-8-1, $10.25. Daily double: 8-1, $12.10.

7 1 mile. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

5 • Morning Report (I. Hernandez) 3.80 2.60 2.40

9 • Lil’ Red Devil (Goncalves) 4.20 3.60

4 • Tahkodha Princess (Arroyo) 11.60

Time: 1:42.42. Scratched: Blonde Rachel. Exacta: 5-9, $6.90. Trifecta: 5-9-4, $89.60. Superfecta: 5-9-4-10, $154.13. Pick 3: 8-1-5/7, $14.05. Daily double: 1-5, $5.80.

8 5 furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $8,000. Purse: $30,000.

7 • Storm Temple Pilot (Goncalves) 9.40 4.60 3.40

6 • Maid Easy (Eikleberry) 3.80 2.80

3 • Aint Annie Grand (Mojica) 6.60

Time: :57.37. Scratched: Ready for War. Exacta: 7-6, $15.90. Trifecta: 7-6-3, $201.60. Superfecta: 7-6-3-8, $80.70. Pick 3: 1-5/7-7, $15.60. Daily double: 5-7, $6.80.

9 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,800.

8 • Choral Song (Goncalves) 27.60 9.20 6.60

4 • Book the Band (I. Hernandez) 7.20 4.60

3 • La Tormenta (Eikleberry) 3.40

Time: 1:12.70. Exacta: 8-4, $150.80. Trifecta: 8-4-3, $428.75. Superfecta: 8-4-3-2, $501.25. Pick 3: 5/7-7-8, $238.75. Pick 4: 1-5/7-7-8, $511.65. Pick 5: 8-1-5/7-7-8, $580.70. Daily double: 7-8, $32.30.

Attendance: 5,124. Total handle: $418,320. Live handle: $170,165. • Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 5-9 (.556). Totals: 207-606 (.342). Best bets: 32-61 (.525).