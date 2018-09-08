1 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.
5 • Mystorynmstikntoit (Eikleberry) 7.60 3.40 2.40
6 • Jonny’s Choice (Mojica) 3.00 2.20
1 • Empire Knight (Lindsay) 2.80
Time: 1:38.14. Scratched: Redneck Attack. Exacta: 5-6, $11.40. Trifecta: 5-6-1, $15.90. Superfecta: 5-6-1-7, $11.29.
2 11⁄16 miles. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,900.
3 • Jack Mormon (Mojica) 4.20 3.20 2.80
2 • Schindlers Risk (Loveberry) 17.60 8.20
6 • Tekela’s Glory (Mawing) 13.20
Time: 1:43.63. Scratched: Mesa Skyline. Exacta: 3-2, $67.00. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $985.10. Superfecta: 3-2-6-1, $533.28. Daily double: 5-3, $11.30.
3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.
9 • Star of Kobol (Mojica) 2.80 2.40 2.40
6 • Charlotte’s Wish (Goncalves) 4.40 3.80
8 • Renegade Runner (I. Hernandez) 8.80
Time: 1:12.80. Scratched: Crazy Lady. Exacta: 9-6, $6.70. Trifecta: 9-6-8, $57.15. Superfecta: 9-6-8-7, $156.40. Pick 3: 5-3/4-5/9, $11.40. Daily double: 3-9, $6.20.
4 1 mile, 70 yards. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $35,400.
2 • First Hunter (Loveberry) 3.00 2.40 2.10
6 • Tiz Little Bull (Goncalves) 10.40 5.40
3 • Flash N Go (Eikleberry) 4.20
Time: 1:41.19. Scratched: Angel Allie. Exacta: 2-6, $12.30. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $37.75. Superfecta: 2-6-3-7, $140.02. Pick 3: 3/4-5/9-2/9, $5.50. Pick 4: 5-3/4-5/9-2/9, $24.95. Daily double: 9-2, $2.40.
5 6 furlongs. State-bred. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.
8 • Gabo S (Mawing) 7.40 3.60 3.40
7 • Beyond Streetsmart (Butler) 6.00 2.80
9 • Son of Poseidon (Lindsay) 4.80
Time: 1:13.60. Exacta: 8-7, $23.40. Trifecta: 8-7-9, $53.25. Superfecta: 8-7-9-4, $31.53. Pick 3: 5/9-2/9-8, $6.75. Daily double: 2-8, $7.20.
6 7½ furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,400.
1 • Hurricane Force (Loveberry) 6.40 3.20 2.60
8 • Kela Brew (Mojica) 4.40 3.40
6 • Awesome Gordo (Goncalves) 5.20
Time: 1:30.85. Exacta: 1-8, $11.70. Trifecta: 1-8-6, $33.90. Superfecta: 1-8-6-4, $53.16. Pick 3: 2/9-8-1, $10.25. Daily double: 8-1, $12.10.
7 1 mile. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.
5 • Morning Report (I. Hernandez) 3.80 2.60 2.40
9 • Lil’ Red Devil (Goncalves) 4.20 3.60
4 • Tahkodha Princess (Arroyo) 11.60
Time: 1:42.42. Scratched: Blonde Rachel. Exacta: 5-9, $6.90. Trifecta: 5-9-4, $89.60. Superfecta: 5-9-4-10, $154.13. Pick 3: 8-1-5/7, $14.05. Daily double: 1-5, $5.80.
8 5 furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $8,000. Purse: $30,000.
7 • Storm Temple Pilot (Goncalves) 9.40 4.60 3.40
6 • Maid Easy (Eikleberry) 3.80 2.80
3 • Aint Annie Grand (Mojica) 6.60
Time: :57.37. Scratched: Ready for War. Exacta: 7-6, $15.90. Trifecta: 7-6-3, $201.60. Superfecta: 7-6-3-8, $80.70. Pick 3: 1-5/7-7, $15.60. Daily double: 5-7, $6.80.
9 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,800.
8 • Choral Song (Goncalves) 27.60 9.20 6.60
4 • Book the Band (I. Hernandez) 7.20 4.60
3 • La Tormenta (Eikleberry) 3.40
Time: 1:12.70. Exacta: 8-4, $150.80. Trifecta: 8-4-3, $428.75. Superfecta: 8-4-3-2, $501.25. Pick 3: 5/7-7-8, $238.75. Pick 4: 1-5/7-7-8, $511.65. Pick 5: 8-1-5/7-7-8, $580.70. Daily double: 7-8, $32.30.
Attendance: 5,124. Total handle: $418,320. Live handle: $170,165. • Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 5-9 (.556). Totals: 207-606 (.342). Best bets: 32-61 (.525).
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.