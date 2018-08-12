CANTERBURY PARK SATURDAY’S RESULTS

1 Cash Carvan Stakes. 350 yards. 2-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $14,000.

5 • Dickey Bob (Velazquez) 5.00 2.40 2.20

3 • Pyc Jess Bite Mydust (Esqueda) 2.40 2.20

2 • Rey D Arranque (Swiontek) 3.40

Time: 0:20.03. Scratched: Streak N Sparks. Exacta: 5-3, $3.90. Trifecta: 5-3-2, $8.50. Superfecta: 5-3-2-7, $15.46.

2 300 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,000.

3 • Jess Doin Time (Esqueda) 4.40 2.80 2.20

4 • Apollitical Mogul (Velazquez) 5.60 3.60

1 • Zoes Sassy Miracle (Serrano) 2.60

Time: 0:17.66. Scratched: Frenemies. Exacta: 3-4, $8.50. Trifecta: 3-4-1, $19.85. Superfecta: 3-4-1-10, $35.61. Daily Double: 5-3, $4.60.

3 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $25,000.

5 • Dame Plata (Loveberry) 2.40 2.10 2.10

2 • Notte Oscura (Goodwin) 2.10 2.10

1 • On Second Thought (Lindsay) 2.60

Time: 0:58.34. Exacta: 5-2, $1.40. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $1.90. Pick 3: 5-3/7-5, $6.55. Daily Double: 3-5, $3.00.

4 11⁄16 miles. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

5 • Sunrise Point (Goncalves) 10.60 4.80 3.20

11 • Full of Grace (Butler) 3.00 2.60

4 • Distinct Flirt (Mawing) 3.20

Time: 0:58.70. Scratched: Dicey. Exacta: 5-11, $14.20. Trifecta: 5-11-4, $23.85. Superfecta: 5-11-4-10, $20.59. Pick 3: 3/7-5-5, $14.10. Daily Double: 5-5, $7.20.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $12,500. Purse: $13,500.

6 • Eppur Si Muove (Velazquez) 5.60 2.40 2.20

10 • Under Current (Hamilton) 2.20 2.20

8 • Lady Langfuhr (Sanchez) 4.20

Time: 1:32.69. Scratched: Court Delane, Arnold’s Patsy. Exacta: 6-10, $4.60. Trifecta: 6-10-8, $15.45. Superfecta: 6-10-8-9, $40.27. Pick 3: 5-5-6, $13.30. Consolation Double: 5-2, $4.50. Daily Double: 5-6, $16.50.

6 Minnesota Oaks. 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

4 • Firstmate (Eikleberry) 6.00 3.60 2.60

5 • Rock That Jewel (Butler) 3.80 3.00

2 • Helen’sphotoflash (Hernandez) 6.60

Time: 1:44.66. Exacta: 4-5, $12.50. Trifecta: 4-5-2, $65.35. Superfecta: 4-5-2-8, $61.54. Pick 3: 5-6-4, $25.40. Daily Double: 6-4, $11.90.

7 Minnesota Derby. 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $33,000.

4 • Mr. Jagermeister (Goncalves) 3.20 2.20 2.10

5 • Cinco Star (Mojica) 4.00 2.60

6 • Twoko Bay (Loveberry) 2.40

Time: 1:40.37. Exacta: 4-5, $5.70. Trifecta: 4-5-6, $9.55. Superfecta: 4-5-6-1, $4.32. Pick 3: 6-4-4, $8.80. Pick 4: 5-6-4-4, $50.10. Daily Double: 4-4, $5.70.

8 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

1 • Minnesota Miracle (Hamilton) 4.80 3.20 2.60

10 • Hold That Thought (Joubert) 5.20 3.80

5 • Row the Boat (Lindsay) 4.60

Time: 1:11.94. Scratched: Par Four Stormy, Zoe’s Delight. Exacta: 1-10, $11.50. Trifecta: 1-10-5, $34.55. Superfecta: 1-10-5-4, $18.42. Pick 3: 4-4-1/7/13, $7.15. Daily Double: 4-1, $4.10. Consolation Double: 4-7, $1.40.

9 5½ furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

4 • Double Espresso (Mojica) 4.20 3.00 2.40

7 • Ordinary Love (Lindsay) 4.00 2.20

6 • Is It Gold (Mawing) 3.00

Time: 1:36.90. Exacta: 4-7, $8.00. Trifecta: 4-7-6, $12.60. Superfecta: 4-7-6-8, $13.81. Pick 3: 4-1/7/13-4, $9.40. Daily Double: 1-4, $5.60.

10 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

6 • Dress Shopping (Mojica) 8.60 4.20 2.80

8 • Eutychia (Hernandez) 8.60 3.80

4 • Blues Mary (Butler) 2.10

Time: 1:12.44. Scratched: Sky Reign. Exacta: 6-8, $26.50. Trifecta: 6-8-4, $68.25. Superfecta: 6-8-4-7, $19.67. Pick 3: 1/7/13-4-6, $22.70. Daily Double: 4-6, $16.20.

11 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

7 • Bellwood Forever (Loveberry) 4.40 2.10 2.10

3 • Somerset Allie (Eikleberry) 2.10 2.10

5 • Cup o’Tea for Me (Wolff) 2.20

Time: 1:42.16. Scratched: R Js Shadow Canyon. Exacta: 7-3, $3.80. Trifecta: 7-3-5, $4.55. Superfecta: 7-3-5-4, $1.73. Pick 3: 4-6-7, $12.30. Pick 4: 1/7/13-4-6-7, $39.30. Pick 5: 4-1/7/13-4-6-7, $40.75. Daily Double: 6-7, $8.80.

Attendance: 5,191. Total handle: $697,722. Live handle: $230,663.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 4-11 (.364). Totals: 162-489 (.331). Best bets: 25-49 (.510).