CANTERBURY PARK SATURDAY’S RESULTS

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

1 • Whining (Lindsay) 5.40 2.60 2.20

3 • Aurora’s Kid (Arrieta) 2.40 2.10

7 • Bruntino (Sanchez) 3.20

Time: 1:40.22. Exacta: 1-3, $3.70. Trifecta: 1-3-7, $5.65. Superfecta: 1-3-7-4, $3.82.

2 6 furlongs. L’Etoile du Nord Stakes. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

1 • Fight to Glory (Mojica) 5.00 2.20 —

3 • Hotshot Anna (Loveberry) 2.60 —

5 • Escape Clause (Arrieta) —

Time: 1:09.46. Scratched: Thoughtless. Exacta: 1-3, $8.20. Daily Double: 1-1, $15.20.

3 6 furlongs. Paul Bunyan Stakes. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

4 • Malibu Max (Loveberry) 3.80 2.10 —

6 • Bourbon Cowboy (Mojica) 2.10 —

5 • World Famous Sam T (Goncalves) —

Time: 1:10.28. Scratched: Never Give In, Wynn Time, Major Munnings. Exacta: 4-6, $4.00. Pick 3: 1-1-4, $20.00. Daily Double: 1-4, $13.00.

4 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

4 • Cowboy Creed (Eikleberry) 5.00 3.40 2.20

3 • Dyna Cat (Mojica) 9.00 4.00

7 • Sweet Idi (Loveberry) 2.40

Time: 1:05.18. Exacta: 4-3, $59.20. Trifecta: 4-3-7, $32.95. Superfecta: 4-3-7-1, $21.36. Pick 3: 1-4-4, $16.40. Daily Double: 4-4, $9.40.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

11 • Avoree Noel (Goncalves) 3.80 2.60 2.40

3 • Sidasta (Lindsay) 6.80 4.80

9 • Maywod Hope (Mojica) 3.20

Time: 1:06.90. Scratched: Silki Peach. Exacta: 11-3, $25.40. Trifecta: 11-3-9, $29.30. Superfecta: 11-3-9-5, $52.32. Pick 3: 4-4-2/11, $8.90. Daily Double: 4-11, $20.20.

6 5½ Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

1 • Speeding Kid (Mawing) 6.40 3.80 2.80

2 • Tavernonthecrow (Hamilton) 5.80 3.40

8 • Grand Marais (Velazquez) 3.40

Time: 1:05.82. Exacta: 1-2, $44.00. Trifecta: 1-2-8, $35.75. Superfecta: 1-2-8-4, $58.78. Pick 3: 4-2/11-1, $15.60. Pick 4: 4-4-2/11-1, $44.10. Daily Double: 11-1, $15.40.

7 5½ Furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

6 • Can’treadfootnotes (Samuels) 6.40 4.20 3.20

8 • Helen’sphotoflash (Keith) 20.40 10.40

9 • Minny O’Prado (Butler) 4.60

Time: 1:06.33. Exacta: 6-8, $103.20. Trifecta: 6-8-9, $204.40. Superfecta: 6-8-9-7, $1,247.06. Pick 3: 2/11-1-6, $25.80. Daily Double: 1-6, $15.40.

8 5½ Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

6 • Chaska (Mawing) 17.80 7.00 4.80

5 • Smooth Criminal (Arrieta) 9.40 4.80

2 • Luckynsuccessful (Loveberry) 2.40

Time: 1:06.38. Exacta: 6-5, $242.00. Trifecta: 6-5-2, $151.30. Superfecta: 6-5-2-3, $769.02. Pick 3: 1-6-6, $149.70. Daily Double: 6-6, $55.80.

9 6½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

4 • Path of Exile (Arrieta) 3.00 2.40 2.20

5 • Cava Hoyos (Mojica) 9.60 5.20

8 • Switchback Creek (Eikleberry) 9.20

Time: 1:20.42. Exacta: 4-5, $27.00. Trifecta: 4-5-8, $64.15. Superfecta: 4-5-8-7, $57.21. Pick 3: 6-6-4, $47.30. Daily Double: 6-4, $30.20.

10 6 Furlongs. Fillies. 3-year-olds. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Heidi’s Wish (Goncalves) 3.60 2.80 2.10

3 • Brechin’s Command (Arrieta) 4.80 2.60

6 • Merri Mesa (Velazquez) 2.40

Time: 1:12.14. Scratched: Vidira. Exacta: 5-3, $11.80. Trifecta: 5-3-6, $6.80. Pick 3: 6-4-1/5, $32.70. Pick 4: 6-6-4-1/5, $105.00. Pick 5: 1-6-6-4-1/5, $193.85. Daily Double: 4-5, $5.80. Daily Double: 4-1, $2.60.

 

Attendance: 19,326. Total handle: $723,186. Live handle: $309,060.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 7-17 (.412). Best bets: 0-1 (.000).