Ayo Dosunmu scored 20 points, Tevian Jones had 18 and Illinois beat No. 13 Maryland 78-67 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
Andres Feliz had 15 points and the Fighting Illini (6-14, 2-7 Big Ten) ended a two-game skid by handing the Terrapins their second straight conference loss.
"We made some shots, but to me it's a lot more about perseverance and showing up and competing," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We did that today."
Bruno Fernando led Maryland (16-5, 7-3) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
The Terrapins led by 11 during the first half, but Illinois pulled within 34-30 at the break after Dosunmu scored all the Illini's points on a 9-2 run.
"We were cruising a little bit and feeling good about ourselves," coach Mark Turgeon said. "We just weren't very good when we needed to be."
Ohio State 70, Nebraska 60: Luther Muhammad scored 18 of his career-high 24 points in the second half, and the visiting Buckeyes ended their longest losing streak in 21 years by beating the Cornhuskers (13-7, 3-6), who have lost three straight games and five of seven.
Muhammad made three three-pointers to spark a 20-5 second-half run that propelled the Buckeyes (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) to their first win in six games.
Wisconsin 62, Northwestern 46: Ethan Happ registered his second triple-double of the season (13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) as the host Badgers (14-6, 6-3) beat the Wildcats.
Northwestern (12-8, 3-6) turned in its worst shooting effort this season, hitting just 30 percent from the field.
Rutgers 64, Penn State 60: Geo Baker scored 20 points and the visiting Scarlet Knights (10-9, 3-6) beat the Nittany Lions (7-13, 0-13) for their second consecutive victory.
