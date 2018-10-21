Mike Rybarczyk ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass to lead Minnesota Duluth, ranked No. 5 in Division II, to a 37-17 NSIC victory over Winona State on Saturday in Winona, Minn.

Rybarczyk, making his first start of the season, passed for 162 yards and rushed for 83 yards to lead the Bulldogs (8-0), who earned their 16th consecutive regular-season victory.

Winona State (5-3) pulled within 13-7 early in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs restored their 13-point lead when Nate Ricci threw a 9-yard TD pass to Rybarczyk. The Bulldogs added a field goal to take a 23-7 lead at halftime.

Rybarczyk's 1-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs a 29-10 lead.

Concordia (St. Paul) 21, Minn.-Crookston 13: Dom McKinzy rushed for 131 yards and a TD and Lajuan Preston rushed for 106 yards to help the Golden Bears (4-4) outlast the visiting Golden Eagles. Jalin Scott passed for 270 yards and a TD for the Golden Eagles (1-7), who outgained the Golden Bears 355-353.

MSU Mankato 47, Bemidji State 20: Ryan Schlichte threw three touchdown passes and Nate Gunn rushed for 187 yards and a TD to lead the Mavericks (8-0), ranked No. 1 in Division II, past the host Beavers. The teams were tied 3-3 going into the second quarter before the Mavericks outscored the Beavers 38-10 in the second and third quarters. The Mavericks, who won their 21st consecutive regular-season game, had 511 yards in offense — 248 rushing and 263 passing.

St. Cloud State 34, Upper Iowa 14: Dwayyne Lawhorn passed for four touchdowns in leading the Huskies past the visiting Peacocks. The Huskies scored two TDs in a 2½ minute span late in the third quarter to open a 34-7 lead. John Solberg caught three touchdown passes for the Huskies (6-2).

Sioux Falls 55, MSU Moorhead 21: Gabriel Watson rushed for a school-record 320 yards and five TDs for the Cougars in a victory in Moorhead, Minn. Watson scored four TDs in the first half as the Cougars (5-3) built a 48-21 halftime lead.

SW Minnesota State 35, Northern State 7: Blake Gimbel passed for 449 yards and two TDs to lead the host Mustangs (4-4) past the Wolves.

Midwest Conference

Ripon 58, Macalester 34: The host Red Hawks scored 20 points in the first 3½ minutes and went on to defeat the Scots (5-2, 2-1 MWC). Cormac Madigan rushed for 188 yards and four TDs for the Red Hawks (5-2, 2-1). Grady Munro threw two TD passes for the Scots, who scored the game's final 20 points.

Upper Midwest

Thomas More 35, St. Scholastica 0: Hjavier Pitts rushed for 200 yards and Justin Post threw three TD passes to lead Thomas More, of Crestview Hills, Ky., to the nonconference victory in Duluth. It was first home shutout loss in program history for St. Scholastica.

Note

Earlham, located in Richmond, Ind., set a Division III record with its 51st consecutive loss, 64-20 at Franklin. Earlham, which last won in 2013, broke the 38-year record held by Macalester.