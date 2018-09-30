end of DAY 2 europe 10, U.S. 6

What you missed: A whole lot of blue numbers. The team that putts best typically wins the Ryder Cup. Team Europe didn't miss much Saturday — nearly sweeping the morning fourballs — and thus holds a commanding lead after four sessions. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood continued to steal the show. Every bounce, every putt, every loud roar all went their way. They are the are the first European tandem to win all four team matches since the current format began in 1979. The U.S. won the final two matches Saturday to keep a glimmer of hope alive.

What's ahead: Needing eight points out of 12 matches to retain the Ryder Cup and win on foreign soil for the first time in 25 years, American captain Jim Furyk front-loaded his Sunday singles lineup. He sends fiery Ryder Cup rookie Justin Thomas out first to take on Rory McIlroy and follows with Brooks Koepka (who thwarted Danny Willett 5 and 4 at Hazeltine in 2016), Players Championship winner Webb Simpson and a motivated Tiger Woods, who is 0-3 this week but has a 4-1-2 Ryder Cup singles record. The other three Americans with zero points this week tee off in the day's last four groups.

How to watch: Ch. 11 has full Sunday singles coverage, beginning at 5 a.m.