A new bill in Texas takes aim at men’s medical procedures.

On Friday, state Rep. Jessica Farrar, D-Houston, filed Texas House bill 4260, titled “Man’s Right to Know Act,” which would require men to wait 24 hours after an “initial health care consultation” to receive an elective vasectomy, colonoscopy or Viagra prescription.

The bill is a send-off on legislation against abortion, particularly in Texas. Farrar told the Texas Tribune she knows the “proposed satirical regulations” will not be enacted. That isn’t their purpose.

“What I would like to see is this make people stop and think,” Farrar said. “Maybe my colleagues aren’t capable of that, but the people who voted for them, or the people that didn’t vote at all, I hope that it changes their mind and helps them to decide what the priorities are.”

For example, the 24-hour waiting period mirrors a law passed in Texas in 2011, which requires women to have an ultrasound at least 24 hours before an abortion, according to Planned Parenthood.

Her bill would also require men seeking those procedures to receive a booklet of informational materials titled “A Man’s Right to Know.” It “must contain medical information related to the benefits and concerns of a man seeking a vasectomy, Viagra prescriptions or a colonoscopy.”

The “rules and procedures for the creation of and distribution” of the materials will “exactly follow the rules and procedures of the informational booklet entitled ‘A Woman’s Right to Know,’ ” the bill stated, referring to the booklet doctors are legally required to give women seeking an abortion, in accordance with a 2003 informed consent law.

That booklet has been derided by critics who claim it is “ideologically motivated and medically inaccurate,” Texas Public Radio reported in January. In one section, for example, the booklet inaccurately lists “Breast Cancer Risk” as a potential danger of abortion.

Finally, Farrar’s bill would ban “unregulated masturbatory emissions.”

“A lot of people find the bill funny,” Farrar told the Houston Chronicle. “What’s not funny are the obstacles that Texas women face every day, that were placed there by legislatures making it very difficult for them to access health care.”

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, a Republican, issued a fiery statement against Farrar’s bill. “I’m embarrassed for Rep. Farrar,” he said.

Others in Texas, though, seem to be fond of the bill. One Twitter user called it “legendary,” while another wrote that Farrar “expertly trolls” the Texas Legislature.