TOPEKA, Kan. — Attorneys for an Army infantry soldier who prosecutors describe as a Satanist plotting to overthrow the U.S. government notified a court on Monday that he intends to change his plea.
Jarrett William Smith pleaded not guilty in September to charges of distributing explosives information and making a threatening interstate communication. A court notice shows a change of plea hearing is set for Feb. 10 in Topeka.
Smith was a private stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He's accused of providing information about explosives to an FBI undercover agent and threatening to burn down the house of an anti-fascist.
Authorities say he also wanted to car bomb a major news organization.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Homeland Security will share citizenship data with Census
The Department of Homeland Security is agreeing to share citizenship information with the U.S. Census Bureau as part of President Donald Trump's order to collect data on who is a citizen following the Supreme Court's rejection of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census form.
National
'Satanist' soldier in Kansas bomb case seeks to change plea
Attorneys for an Army infantry soldier who prosecutors describe as a Satanist plotting to overthrow the U.S. government notified a court on Monday that he intends to change his plea.
National
Iranian-Americans report problems entering US from Canada
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is pressing federal officials for information following reports that Iranian-Americans trying to return to the United States from Canada were detained at the border for hours over the weekend.
National
Review: Moore's book has clever plot, intriguing characters
"Long Bright River," Riverhead Books, by Liz Moore The complicated relationship of two estranged sisters who choose different life paths persuasively works as a metaphor…
National
GOP resurrects bill to make English official language
Republican lawmakers have resurrected a bill that would make English the official language in Wisconsin, renewing their argument that the measure will push immigrants to learn the language and make them more attractive to employers.