This time there was no need for Maurizio Sarri to get mad with his players.

The Chelsea manager could instead sit back and enjoy their performance in a 5-0 win over Huddersfield that lifted them back into the top four in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Doubles from Gonzalo Higuain — his first goals since joining on loan from Juventus — and Eden Hazard helped Chelsea bounce back from two straight league losses that jeopardized their Champions League qualification hopes and left Sarri wondering where to turn next.

After losing to Arsenal 2-0, Sarri questioned the attitude and temperament of his players. After losing at Bournemouth 4-0 on Wednesday, he locked them in a dressing room and demanded answers.

The response? Chelsea's biggest win of the season, albeit against a team in last place in the league and surely heading to the second tier.

While Chelsea still has plenty of work to do to secure a top-four spot, Tottenham is looking more and more safe. A title challenge is looking increasingly possible, too.

A 1-0 win over Newcastle, secured by an 83rd-minute goal from Son Heung-min, lifted Tottenham above Manchester City and into second place.

Tottenham moved a point ahead of City, which plays Arsenal on Sunday, and four behind Liverpool, which visits West Ham on Monday.

The pressure increased on Everton manager Marco Silva after his team lost at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1, a game that was delayed for a few minutes after a black cat strayed onto the field.

"Sign him up," disgruntled Everton fans chanted.

Crystal Palace beat Fulham 2-0, Burnley scored a penalty four minutes into injury time to draw with Southampton 1-1, and Brighton drew against Watford 0-0.