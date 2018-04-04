KIEL, Wis. — Sargento Foods is expanding its production facility in Kiel.
The cheese production company said Wednesday it plans to hire 25 to 40 new employees and add 41,500 square feet of production and warehouse space to the existing facility.
The project also includes remodeling 7,000 square feet of current space.
Construction is slated to begin in early April and is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.
Sargento Foods also has facilities in Plymouth, Hilbert and Elkhart Lake.
